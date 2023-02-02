A regular blood donor gives blood.

If you’ve always had that niggling feeling you’d like to give blood, now is the perfect time to roll up your sleeves and give it a go.

There are still spaces available to do your bit for the New Zealand Blood Service. The event is held for two to three days every month in Napier, usually at the Napier Sailing Club.

Service donor relations coordinator Jan Johnston says the sailing club wasn’t available for February, so this month only blood donors can turn up at the East Pier on Wednesday and Thursday, February 8 and 9.

Jan says there are normally around 240 appointments made over that time.

“We hope to collect 200 units of blood over the two days - some are unable to donate on the day. I love coming to Napier - we always have a great response.”

She believes donating blood is an opportunity for everyday people to help others less fortunate.

“Approximately 30,000 patients will require blood and blood products every year and the NZ Blood Service is the only provider to hospitals and healthcare facilities. We rely on voluntary donations to achieve these requirements.”

The blood donated in Napier is processed and used within the region.

“If we have excess and another region is short, New Zealand is small enough to assist where needed. We are currently short of O negative blood due to increased demand, so we are putting the call out for assistance.”

If you are available or if it is something you have been meaning to do but just haven’t got around to it check out the quiz below then head to the booking page. Or you can go to www.nzblood.co.nz to make a booking, call 0800 448 325 or just call in.

“Our lovely staff will be pleased to see you.”

https://www.nzblood.co.nz/.../am-i.../eligibility-quiz/

https://www.nzblood.co.nz/booking/?siteid=2195

The Details:

What: Blood donors wanted

When: Wednesday, February 8, open 7.10am-2pm

Thursday, February 9, open 11am-6pm

Where: East Pier Hotel, 50 Nelson Quay, Ahuriri, Napier

When: Tuesday, March 7, open 7.10am-2pm

Wednesday, March 8, open 11am-6pm

Tuesday, April 4, open 11am-6pm

Wednesday, April 5, open 7.10am-2pm

Where: Napier Sailing Club, 63 West Quay, Ahuriri, Napier







