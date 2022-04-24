The incident happened on Blackhead Beach in Central Hawke's Bay. Photo / NZME

Two teenagers have narrowly avoided serious injury after a motorbike crash on a Central Hawke's Bay beach.

The crash involved two motorbikes colliding along Blackhead Beach, which is about a 40-minute drive from Waipukurau, about 12.40pm on Sunday.

Two teenage boys were injured in the collision.

One of the teenagers was flown to Hawke's Bay Hospital by the Hawke's Bay Rescue Helicopter, and the other patient was taken via St John ambulance.

However, neither patient suffered serious injuries, according to emergency services.

"We assessed and treated two patients, one with moderate injuries transported to Hawke's Bay Hospital ED via helicopter and one with minor injuries transported to Hawke's Bay Hospital ED via ambulance," a St John spokesperson said.

Police were also called to the scene.

Unlike some councils, Central Hawke's Bay District Council does not have any by-laws in place prohibiting vehicle access on its beaches, including Blackhead Beach.