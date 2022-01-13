EIT tutor Andrew McCrory after finishing. Photo / Supplied

EIT tutor Andrew McCrory couldn't help but let out a few tears after completing his 2000km run from Cape Reinga to Bluff.

"I was a bit overwhelmed actually," he said, after finishing the 40-day feat on Thursday afternoon.

"I had a bit of a cry to be honest then had a beer."

His wife and a group of friends were waiting at Stirling Point in Bluff to congratulate him and hand him a cold brew.

Remarkably, he completed the mammoth distance in 40 days as planned running an average of 50km each day, shaking off a number of muscle aches and strains along the way.

He also doubled his original fundraising goal in the process of $20,000 - for children with Cerebral Palsy - with his Give-a-little page raising over $42,000.

Rather than take a break on Friday he planned to head to Stewart Island and have one more run before driving home to Hastings.

Andrew McCrory is running Aotearoa to raise money for kiwi kids with Cerebral Palsy. Photo / Stuart Whitaker

"We are running tomorrow, mate. We are going to Stewart Island.

"I'll take the next day off. I came all this way I have to go and do Stewart Island."

The EIT Services Pathway tutor dined on an "amazing" southern blue cod on the night before his final leg to Bluff, which he said was probably the only thing he had been hanging out for while on the run.

McCrory said he started every day as if it was day one.

Starting in the North Island on December 5, McCrory has run non-stop down the country, including on Christmas Day and New Year's Day.