Biosecurity NZ stops livestock ship from entering Napier Port

The ship has been directed to undergo cleaning before entering Napier Port (pictured). Photo / Warren Buckland

The ship has been directed to undergo cleaning before entering Napier Port (pictured). Photo / Warren Buckland

A large livestock ship has been stopped from entering Napier Port over a "biofouling issue" and has been directed to undergo cleaning offshore.

Biosecurity New Zealand confirmed on Friday afternoon that a vessel named Ocean Swagman - which was due to arrive in Napier Port - had been directed to "resolve a biofouling issue".

"The vessel will undertake cleaning off the east coast of the North Island and outside New Zealand territory before entering New Zealand territorial waters," a Biosecurity New Zealand spokeswoman said.

"The Ocean Swagman will be required to present evidence of cleaning to Biosecurity New Zealand and the vessel will be assessed as to whether it is compliant and can continue to travel to Napier Port."

The spokeswoman did not say exactly what the biofouling issue was discovered on the ship.

However, biofouling generally relates to the potential of marine pests and diseases on vessel hulls.

"New Zealand has some of the strictest biofouling rules in the world ... the rules are intended to protect New Zealand from biosecurity threats," the spokeswoman said.

According to a vessel tracker, the Ocean Swagman last called into ports in Australia.

Bill passes to stop export of livestock by sea

It comes on the same week a Bill was passed in Parliament ceasing livestock exports by sea, starting from April next year.

That bill followed a review into animal welfare standards.

Tukituki Labour MP Anna Lorck, who is a member of the Primary Production Select Committee, welcomed the ban, particularly after hearing a submission about what can happen at sea.

"Hearing first hand from an experienced cattle vet who had recently been on a shipment to China, gave a real insight into what happens on board," she said.

"And while crew and vets do their absolute best, it is the conditions of these ships that cause the welfare issues, including pain and distress to these animals.