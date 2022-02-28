Sport Manawatu recreation adviser Leah Sole is organising Bubble Bingo, a fun way to get people active. Photo / NZME

For those in their household bubbles, a new challenge might be just the thing to get people active and have fun at the same time.

Bubble Bingo is an initiative from Sport Manawatu and involves a 21-day challenge of activities for everyone in the household.

Starting on March 7, each household that registers for the challenge has a chance to win spot prizes, worth up to $1000.

Sport Manawatu recreation adviser for Tararua Leah Sole said the challenges didn't have to be completed in order.

She said a member of the household just needed to pick a number from one to 21 and whatever number was chosen would be the challenge for the next day.

Activities could be anything from who could last longest in a plank, to a game night.

Those who take part were encouraged to post photos or videos of their challenge to a private Facebook group, which they would be given access to on registering.

Those who didn't have Facebook could still email photos or videos to Leah at leahs@sportmanawatu.org.nz.

Staff from Sport Manawatu would also be uploading their bubble challenges, which might provide some good ideas.

People can register and download the challenge sheet at:https://www.sportmanawatu.org.nz/event/bubblebingo/.