For those in their household bubbles, a new challenge might be just the thing to get people active and have fun at the same time.
Bubble Bingo is an initiative from Sport Manawatu and involves a 21-day challenge of activities for everyone in the household.
Starting on March 7, each household that registers for the challenge has a chance to win spot prizes, worth up to $1000.
Sport Manawatu recreation adviser for Tararua Leah Sole said the challenges didn't have to be completed in order.
She said a member of the household just needed to pick a number from one to 21 and whatever number was chosen would be the challenge for the next day.
Activities could be anything from who could last longest in a plank, to a game night.
Those who take part were encouraged to post photos or videos of their challenge to a private Facebook group, which they would be given access to on registering.
Those who didn't have Facebook could still email photos or videos to Leah at leahs@sportmanawatu.org.nz.
Staff from Sport Manawatu would also be uploading their bubble challenges, which might provide some good ideas.
People can register and download the challenge sheet at:https://www.sportmanawatu.org.nz/event/bubblebingo/.