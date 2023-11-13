Santa Claus and Mrs Claus joined in on the 36th annual Birthright Hawke’s Bay Twin City’s Toy Run. Photo / Paul Taylor

For most November sparks the start of the Christmas season and for a group of Hawke’s Bay motorbike enthusiasts that means coming together to buy and donate toys for children as young as newborns and up to 15-year-olds, so that kids who would not have anything on Christmas morning will now have at least one gift to open.

This year more than 90 motorbikes with 130 odd bikers and pillion passengers rode from Hastings to Havelock to Clive and around Napier to Anderson Park as part of the 36th annual Birthright Hawke’s Bay Twin City Ulysses Toy Run.

Hawke’s Bay bikers gathered in Hastings, each bringing a toy to donate, and then rode around innercity Hastings then to Napier’s Anderson Park for a barbecue gathering where they dropped off the pile of toys for Birthright.

Hawke’s Bay's biker community turned out in droves to support the 36th annual Birthright Hawke’s Bay Twin City Ulysses Toy Run. Photo / Paul Taylor

The weather was perfect for a scenic drive around the two towns and Hawke’s Bay Ulysses motorbike branch president Mark Macaulay, known as Mac to most, said the turnout on the day was great.

As a part of the Twin City Toy Run, riders dressed up and kitted their motorbikes out in Christmas decorations. The group was even lucky enough to be joined by Santa Claus and Mrs Claus on a bike.

Macaulay said the best part of the day was “seeing the gifts piled up on a picnic blanket at the park and knowing that they are going to kids who wouldn’t normally get anything”.

He added, “I just wish I could see all their faces when they open their gifts on Christmas morning, however, I will just have to leave that one to my imagination.”

Birthright CEO and staff also got to pillion on the back of bikes this year. Across New Zealand, Birthright offers a range of services for tamariki and whānau led by one person.

When asked why the Ulysses group has worked with Birthright for 36 years on the toy run, Macaulay said, “That is just what we do.”

He added, “As a biker community we raise funds for Poppy Foundation, St John Ambo, all cancers, Air Ambo, SPCA and anyone else who needs help, we even had boots on the ground during the Cyclone Gabrielle clean up.”