From Havelock North High School, Thea Holm (left), was awarded the best student conductor, pictured with Colla Voce – winners of the Open Choice award – and conductor Joe Christensen (second from right).

More than 500 students and supporters from across Hawke’s Bay gathered at Toitoi in Hastings for the 2025 East Coast Big Sing, an annual choral competition that celebrates youth voices.

Choirs from secondary schools performed pieces in various languages and styles throughout the day, returning in the evening for a public concert before the judges’ decisions were announced.

The event, organised by the New Zealand Choral Federation, has been running for over 30 years.

This time, Napier Girls’ High School’s Ad Lucem choir claimed two titles – the Von Dadelszen Award for Best Performance of a New Zealand Composition or Arrangement and the Audience Impact Award.

The Woodford House Chapel Choir won the Best Performance of Choral Art, Havelock North High School’s Colla Voce won Best Performance of an Open Choice Piece and the Woodford House Kapa Haka group were the winners of Best Performance in Te Reo Māori.