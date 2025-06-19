Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

Big Sing: Hundreds of youth voices take to Hastings’ Toitoi stage

Rafaella Melo
By
Reporter·Hawkes Bay Today·
2 mins to read

From Havelock North High School, Thea Holm (left), was awarded the best student conductor, pictured with Colla Voce – winners of the Open Choice award – and conductor Joe Christensen (second from right).

From Havelock North High School, Thea Holm (left), was awarded the best student conductor, pictured with Colla Voce – winners of the Open Choice award – and conductor Joe Christensen (second from right).

More than 500 students and supporters from across Hawke’s Bay gathered at Toitoi in Hastings for the 2025 East Coast Big Sing, an annual choral competition that celebrates youth voices.

Choirs from secondary schools performed pieces in various languages and styles throughout the day, returning in the evening for a

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today