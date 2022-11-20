Big, loud weather rocks the Twin Cities

Moody skies opened up over Hastings mid-afternoon Sunday. Photo Paul Taylor





Thunderbolts and lightning flashed and crashed across the region on Sunday afternoon.

A brief shower of heavy rain accompanied the first rumbles heard about 2.30pm.

Napier though looks set for better weather on Monday, with fine conditions, high cloud increasing and a brief period of rain and northwesterlies possible for the early evening.

Hastings will boast similar weather, with a high of 26C. MetService says scattered rain could arrive south of Hastings in the afternoon, then pass through elsewhere early evening, possibly heavy about the ranges.



