Big field for Hawke's Bay Marathon; airport runway turned into track

Catherine Foley (front) taking part in the Run the Runway event to promote the marathon. Photo / Paul Taylor

Organisers of the Hawke's Bay Marathon have estimated the region's economy will be boosted by millions of dollars this weekend with a big field signing up for the event.

The popular race scheduled for Saturday morning will see more than 5000 people take part across varying distances including the full marathon (42km), half marathon (21km), and 10km fun run and walk. There are also children's events being staged.

It is the biggest event in Hawke's Bay for the month of May and has become a popular marathon since being started in 2016.

Organisers of the New Zealand Sotheby's International Realty Hawke's Bay Marathon have estimated the benefit to the local economy to be upward of $7 million.

On Thursday night, Hawke's Bay Airport marked the big occasion by turning its runway into a running track for a group of 40 people, who darted down the tarmac in anticipation for the upcoming event.

"Hawke's Bay's tourism sector has really suffered over the past few years," Hawke's Bay Airport chief executive Rob Stratford said.

"Events like the marathon, that bring thousands of participants and supporters into the region, need to be encouraged.

Runners in the Hawke's Bay Marathon last year. Photo / Ian Cooper

"Not only do attendees spend money on entering the marathon, but they also pay for accommodation, meals and other activities while they visit our stunning region."

The marathon will start at Westshore Beach Reserve at 8.15am on Saturday and go past Ahuriri and Napier CBD along the foreshore, before weaving along cycle trails and country roads all the way to Elephant Hill Winery in Haumoana, where all the distances finish up.

The half marathon which begins in Meeanee at 8am is the most popular event this year with more than 2500 participants, while the full marathon has more than 800 participants.

Hawke's Bay Marathon race director Keegan McCauley said participants were in for a memorable weekend.

He said the weather was looking "superb" with very little wind and fine conditions forecast for Saturday.

"We are currently over 5000 entries and that is picking up as we speak," he said, on Friday morning.

People could still go down to Napier War Memorial Centre on Friday to sign up.

He said what made this marathon unique was a lot of the track was off-road and took in scenic cycle trails as well as weaved past vineyards.

Participants taking part in the Run the Runway event on Thursday night at Hawke's Bay Airport. Photo / Paul Taylor

A food and wine festival is also being staged at Elephant Hill Winery with free shuttles running between Hawke's Bay Showgrounds throughout Saturday.

"This is a truly festival experience with something for everyone to enjoy."

Napier runner Lisa Single has taken part in the event's 10km or half marathon every year since it began in 2016.

She said she loved seeing all the people lining the course each year.

"No matter where you are on the course, people are so open to conversation and friendly," Single said.

"I keep coming back because of the adrenalising vibe and atmosphere of the event."

The eldest competitor taking part in the event this year is 91-year-old Napier man Victor Smith.

Daniel Jones (Wellington) and Bethany Bromfield (Auckland) won the 2021 Hawke's Bay Marathon but won't be taking part this year.

A favourite in the men's race is Michael Voss (Bay of Plenty) who is the reigning Rotorua Marathon winner and, in the women's race, Karen Donaldson-Barron (Auckland) who finished third last year in Hawke's Bay.

The Hawke's Bay Marathon is organised by IRONMAN Group Oceania.