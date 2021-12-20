Big delay in closing Hastings' crime-riddled alleyway

Renae Van Der Meer and daughter Maddie, 7, next to the laneway. Photo / Warren Buckland

Residents living near a troubled alleyway in Mahora say big delays in its closure have enabled its continued use as a hotbed for anti-social behaviour and drug dealing.

The process to close down the 90m alleyway has now been delayed due to paperwork and the school holidays, much to the dismay of residents.

Hastings District Council decided in September to begin the process of closing down the alleyway, which has no lighting and connects Frederick St West and Manuka St.

That decision followed ongoing complaints from residents about crime and trash being left along the alleyway.

Over three months on from that decision, nothing has changed.

The council says public consultation is the next step in the process but that won't take place until February now - five months after the initial decision supporting the closure.

Resident Renae Van Der Meer said it was simply taking too long and she just wanted to see it permanently closed off.

Van Der Meer has lived next to the alleyway for much of her life and said residents had been complaining about it for about 30 years.

"Everything has been slow with that alleyway apart from the drama," she said.

"I would just like to see the whole [process] sped up and the alleyway closed down."

She said in the last three months she had heard shouting or other anti-social behaviour in the alleyway probably twice a week.

The troubled alleyway in Mahora which is in the process of being closed off. Photo / Warren Buckland

"I think when the drinking and stuff picks up over Christmas it is going to get worse."

She said while she wanted to see it shut off she was "not surprised" by the delays.

A Hastings District Council spokeswoman said community consultation would begin in February.

"Some legal paperwork needs to be lodged with Land Information New Zealand before the consultation can open, and the aim is for this to happen early next year," she said.

"Community consultation will then begin after the summer holidays, in early February once schools are back, to ensure all the regular users [of the alleyway] have a chance to respond."

A report can be put to the council and a final decision made on a permanent closure following that consultation.

When the Hawke's Bay Today visited the alleyway on Tuesday it was much tidier than earlier in the year, with the path swept and only a couple of bits of rubbish visible.

That was a far cry from a visit in September when there was rubbish including condom wrappers strewn along the path.

The council heard earlier this year that the alleyways were first introduced to help children walk to school easily, and there were many similar alleyways in Hastings.

Hastings councillor Malcolm Dixon, a former longstanding principal of Frimley Primary School, told Hawke's Bay Today earlier this year that young children preferred not to use them anymore.

"They find them very claustrophobic and quite dangerous because there is no escape route, even from a large dog."