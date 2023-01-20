Big Brothers Big Sisters group meeting last year.

Ram raids and retail crime are creating headaches and concerns not only for victims and wider society, but also for policymakers as they scramble for solutions, says Big Brothers Big Sisters of NZ chief executive Drew Ewan.

Hawke’s Bay branch programme manager Kath Boyd agrees, saying the child and youth mentoring programme is another method that can help combat youth crime.

“According to the Ministry of Justice and from research we have received from overseas, youth mentoring, when professionally delivered, does reduce crime. It is the one-on-one regular interaction between a mentor and mentee over a sustained period of time that we believe makes the difference. Our mentors see their mentees every week for an hour or more, for a minimum of one year. The longer a match runs, the more positive outcomes,” Kath says.

The Hawke’s Bay branch was established in 2006 by local police and run successfully until going into limbo for a couple of years. In September 2017, a new Hawke’s Bay board was formed. The programme was then relaunched, with 99 matches managed last year.

Kath says giving a young person the opportunity to experience activities they would not normally do, learn new skills, respect and staying engaged in education is a positive outcome.

“Often their self-worth and confidence improve which enables our mentees to make positive life choices. Mentoring offers intervention rather than being the ambulance at the bottom of the cliff.”

Hawke’s Bay police have had a long association with BBBS, with a police officer always represented on the board of trustees.

“We have had several mentors who have been police and Corrections employees. We receive referrals from police for young people to have a mentor, and this year we are actively working with police to design a prevention first method of delivering our programme.”

BBBS is also implementing a workplace mentoring programme whereby employers can release staff during work hours to mentor more vulnerable youth at the end of the school day.

“This means young people will be engaged after school and will have less time on the streets.”

Graeme and Christina with their mentee Kaydin, who have been matched for one year and seven months.

Once young people are matched they can stay on the programme with their mentee until they are 18 years old. Currently 61 per cent of local matches have been going for more than 12 months and 39 per cent for more than two years, with 13 per cent for three, four, five and eight years. Kath says the Hawkes Bay branch hasn’t been relaunched long enough to gauge how mentees lives have been changed long term, but from feedback they receive every six months from participants in the programme, BBBS is making a positive difference.

“We know from the Nelson BBBS region, which has been operating since the early 1990s, that many mentees come back to the programme to become mentors themselves.”

BBBS began in 1904 and is the world’s oldest youth mentoring programme. Research from Canada and the US shows that mentees will often return to the programme to talk about the benefit they had from having a mentor and how it made a difference to the path they chose in life.

Kath says mentees come from all walks of life and background, with most referrals to the programme identifying the need for one-on-one support, from someone outside their direct whānau. Stats from the past year show 47.8 per cent of BBBS participants are Māori, 37.7 per cent NZ European, 29 per cent are aged 8 to 10, 15 per cent are 14 years plus, with the largest group aged 11 to 13 years at 47 per cent. Fifty per cent are from single-parent homes and 21 per cent live with grandparents.

“All mentees willingly join the BBBS programme although some can be a little nervous at the outset, but once they are matched and experience fun with their mentor there is no turning back, they can’t wait for their next outing.”

Kath describes the mentoring concept as simple.

“Mentors guide and walk alongside their mentee. It is about having fun, building friendships, and providing new and different opportunities. Mentors offer a safe environment for their mentees to talk about anything and everything, they listen and are non-judgmental.”

The aim of BBBS is having enough mentors available so when they receive a referral, they can match that young person with a mentor. Mentors encourage their mentees to try new things, often this is through participating in the activity with them, or simply standing on the sideline of whatever they want to do and offer their hand and/or advice to guide them.

“Positive role modelling boosts young people’s motivation to achieve their goals and offers a sense of self-worth. We know from our stats that mentoring impacts not only the mentee but can impact their whānau and the wider community. It might not be today, tomorrow or in six months down the track, but when that young person is faced with a choice, we hope they will look back on some of the lessons and experiences they have learnt from their mentor and will make a positive choice.”

For inquiries about becoming a mentor contact co-ordinator Olivia, 022 175 2296 or email olivia.b@bbbs.nz

For more information contact Kath Boyd, 021 066 3930 kath@bbbs.nz or visit bbbshb.nz



