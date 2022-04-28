Mentee Connor and mentor Louis celebrating Connor's 10th birthday.

Covid has had a noticeable impact on an already considerable waiting list of young people needing a mentor, says programme manager of Big Brothers Big Sisters (BBBS) of Hawke's Bay, Kath Boyd.

"We thought we had come through Covid unscathed, however, since January this year we have experienced an unprecedented number of referrals for young people to our programme, which appears to be unique to the Hawke's Bay area at present."

Kath says the number of people inquiring about becoming a mentor is down on previous years, which is going to impact the ability to match the young people being referred.

"A trend we continually see is male mentee referrals outnumbering female mentee referrals. As a general rule of thumb, for every two female mentor inquiries we receive four male mentee referrals. This gap of male mentors is a long-standing dilemma we face and are always looking to address."

BBBS, the oldest youth mentoring programme in the world, was established in New Zealand in 1996, with the first branch in Tāmaki-nui-a-Rua (Dannevirke). The Hawke's Bay branch is one of 12 across New Zealand providing professionally supported one-to-one mentoring relationships between adult volunteers and young people aged 6 to18. Last year marked the 25th anniversary of BBBS in New Zealand.

"It also marked the co-signing of a National Letter of Agreement between BBBSNZ and NZ police, solidifying this 25-year partnership."

Omicron has recently caused the postponement of a raft of meetings that Kath says affects their day-to-day operations.

"New match meetings are put on hold and the screening process is delayed. However, we are forging ahead with our first group outing this year at Velocity in just over a week. This type of event is so important as it fosters whanaungatanga - forming relationships and strengthening ties, creating a sense of unity, belonging and cohesion within our BBBS whanau and the wider community. As a thank you to our very-generous match sponsors, we will hold a small event where we can share stories of success."

Although lockdowns have put a damper on the group's ability to meet face to face, a $90,000 Lotteries grant received at the beginning of the year and funding from other trusts and organisations have meant staff hours have been increased and a new mentor co-ordinator has been hired.

"This means more time providing that one-on-one support and supervision to each of our matches, and as mentor numbers increase, the ability to grow the programme to meet the increased referrals for young people."

It costs $2400 a year to manage a match, and covers the cost of mentor recruitment, screening, vetting, training, support and supervision. This also includes mentor, mentee and parent/caregiver supervision and match meetings, plus connecting with schools and wider community agencies involved with a young person, and the accountability and support for mentors. Over the past four years, 149 tamariki have been matched with mentors, with 70 matches now on the programme. Kath says the reasons for a young person being referred to BBBS are varied.

"Some join us from single-parent households, others may live with a grandparent or guardian who is stretched to meet all the young person's needs in terms of giving one-to-one time. Other rangitahi may have experienced challenges and would benefit from having a friend and role model outside of the home. Others may have low confidence and would benefit from having a friend that can help nurture their self-esteem through talking, having fun and providing new experiences."

She says mentors and mentees can enable one another to see life through a different lens.

"They can get to know someone from a different background that they may not otherwise have connected with, which is fantastic."

For mentors, the application process, which includes an interview, home visit, police check and referee checks, can take up to six weeks and once matched with a young person, their mentee can remain on the programme until the age of 18.

"After a mentor undertakes orientation training and is accepted on the programme, we will consider the young people waiting for a mentor and how their interests and needs will work well with theirs."

Kath says to ensure the longevity of a match, they carefully consider geographic location, interests, personality and needs of the young person before they match them with a volunteer mentor.

"In some instances, we may have the right fit with a young person and volunteer straight away, which means a match could happen very quickly, but this is not the norm."

Research shows the longer a young person is matched on the programme the better the outcome. "We ask for whānau and volunteer mentors to commit for a minimum of 12 months, though many of our matches go on a lot longer. At present 34 per cent of our active matches have celebrated their one-year anniversary, and 21 per cent of our matches have been going for longer than two years." An average of three inquiries are received in Hawke's Bay each week, as the waiting list continues to grow.

"That's more than 150 boys and girls each year who could do with a positive role model to help them navigate through life challenges. We need mentors more so now than ever, the demand for male volunteers is especially high."

As a charitable organisation, BBBS relies on donations, grants and a large volunteer workforce. Kath says more than 90 per cent of the money raised each year goes directly to provide practical support and resources for their volunteers and young people.

"To continue growing our programme in light of funding limitations, we've been asking local businesses for support by way of sponsoring a match. This has been quite successful and we are humbled by the support we have received to date."

She says the BBBS model appeals to people looking to give something back to their community.

"It is not only rewarding for them, but they experience the impact they make through their volunteering, and many form lifelong friends in the process. It is considerably more difficult to attract male mentors as some are concerned about potential risks and social stigmas. However, there are rigorous processes, training and monitoring in place to support both the mentor and mentee while on the programme."

Kath says their goal is to have Hawke's Bay youth engaged, employed and contributing to society in a meaningful way.

"Louis and Connor have been matched for six months and the match is going so great. They have done a variety of activities together including mini golf, fishing, swimming and litter picking at the beach, a visit to the aquarium, reading at the library and icecreams on Marine Parade."

Connor's mum, Luci, says Connor seems lighter since having a mentor.

"Louis is just the male role model he needs, the grandfather I always wanted him to have. I feel that having a mentor has had such a positive effect on Connor's wellbeing."

Kath says research has shown that when a child has been on the programme for longer than 12 months, the positive changes are considerable — staying in school, more social, more caring towards family and friends. A child's mind is a sponge, the more time they spend with a positive role model, the more chance negative behaviours change.

"Mentoring is all about partnership and empowerment for both the child and the mentor."

■ For more information go to www.bbbshb.nz, email hawkesbay@bbbs.nz or phone 022 175 2296