Neville McKay and other organisers finalise the details for first Hawke's Bay Auto Extravaganza. Photo / Paul Taylor

Neville McKay and other organisers finalise the details for first Hawke's Bay Auto Extravaganza. Photo / Paul Taylor

Tauranga car expo icon Neville McKay moved to Hawke’s Bay last year and has decided to rev up his expertise and put on the region’s first Auto Extravaganza and Swap Meet at the Tōmoana Showgrounds on April 7.

This will be McKay’s fifth show but the first for Hawke’s Bay.

Not only is it a family friendly event with every type of vehicle you could think, of from a mobility scooter to an American Army M.A.S.H helicopter, the Auto Extravaganza is also a local fundraiser.

All proceeds raised from the day will go directly to Hawke’s Bay’s Hato Hone St John. In 2023 the event raised $10,000 in Tauranga and while the car man himself doesn’t have a figure in his head for how much the Hawke’s Bay show could raise, he would like to beat 10,000 if he can.

When asked why McKay wanted to bring his Auto Extravaganza to the Bay, he said it’s for the same reason he did it in Tauranga.

“I wanted to bring it to Hawke’s Bay to raise money for St John, which is important because they need the money and it’s a good cause.

“St John are always the first people on site when there is an accident or medical emergency, and sometimes people take them for granted but I don’t,” McKay said.

First ever Hawke's Bay Auto Extravaganza and Swap Meet set to be a big event.

While in the past the Auto Extravaganza would cost $5 to enter, this year the entry fee will be a gold coin donation.

McKay said, “I’m doing it for the Hawke’s Bay people. They have been through a real hard time and people really are struggling financially, so we are keeping the cost down by making the entry a gold coin donation.

“With each person’s gold coin donation it adds up quickly, and if 10 people come through the gate then that is $10 raised for St John.”

This year’s auto extravaganza will also include a swap meet for anyone who wishes have their car on show. It will cost $10 per vehicle with up to four passengers and for motorbikes it will cost $5.

If you are interested in showing your vehicle you can pre-register through event organisers arrive before the gates open at 9am on the day to sign your car up.

The Auto Extravaganza will also have a large number of stalls including food, coffee, candyfloss, slushies and anything else you would see at a fair.

The car show is a family event, and there will be no alcohol sold or allowed through the gates.

There will also be rides, activities and spot prizes for the kids on the day.

With $2600 worth of prizes donated from The Warehouse, McKay said both “the Hastings and Napier Warehouse have been fantastic”.

There are many prizes to be handed out on the day, with one big prize worth $10,000 from Mancave Direct to be drawn at the end of the day.

McKay said there will also be a big auction and said people will have to come on the day if they want to know what’s up for bidding.

The event will run the same day as the Hawke’s Bay Farmers Market, which is held at the showgrounds every Sunday.

McKay said “The farmers market is still going ahead, which will help both events attract people it normally wouldn’t.”

McKay says he is grateful for all the help he has received from the Hawke’s Bay Lions Club, Hato Hone St John, Hastings Council and a long list of other local businesses.

With all this help McKay said he is all set to put on his best car show yet.

Hawke’s Bay Auto Extravaganza info:

Event on Sunday April 7 from 9am to 3pm

At Tōmoana Showgrounds in Hastings

Gold coin entry

Organiser Neville McKay

Phone: 021 142 7719

Email: carolml@kinect.co.nz

Maddisyn Jeffares became the editor of the Hawke’s Bay community papers Hastings Leader and Napier Courier in 2023 after writing at the Hastings Leader for almost a year. She has been a reporter with NZME for almost three years and has a strong focus on what’s going on in communities, good and bad, big and small. Email news tips to her at: maddisyn.jeffares@nzme.co.nz.















































