Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Hawkes Bay Today

Bid to extend Ruataniwha Dam consents lapse date withdrawn

James Pocock
By
4 mins to read
Water Holdings Hawke’s Bay chairman Gavin Streeter confirmed the group had withdrawn an application to extend the lapse date on the Ruataniwha Dam consents to 2030. Photo / Warren Buckland

Water Holdings Hawke’s Bay chairman Gavin Streeter confirmed the group had withdrawn an application to extend the lapse date on the Ruataniwha Dam consents to 2030. Photo / Warren Buckland

Consent holders for the Ruataniwha Dam say the withdrawal of their application to have the consents lapse date extended will not mean the end of their efforts to see the project through.

Water Holdings Hawke’s

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today