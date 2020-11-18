Bexx Brown new president for Bush Rugby Club

Clint Worthington handing over the "baton" to Bexx Brown as newly elected president of Bush Rugby at last month's AGM.

There is a new president at the helm of the Bush Rugby Club in Pahiatua.

Bexx Brown has taken over the role from Clint Worthington.

"Clint has really enjoyed his time as president of Bush Rugby and seeing the club grow and develop," said Bexx.

"Clint has really enjoyed giving back to the sport he is so passionate about and will continue to be a presence while we as a club look to grow our sponsorship."

Bexx has been in the vice-president's role for two years and after stepping down as chairwoman of the FMG Young Farmer of the Year contest, this became a great opportunity for her to step up and continue to grow and drive the rugby club forward with the support of the committee.

The club will be looking to start its pre-season come January 2021.