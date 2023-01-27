Best summer photos: Last days of our competition - get your snaps in!

Layanah Shelford snapped these lovely expressions on Ocean Beach. Photo / Supplied

The competitions@hbtoday.co.nz email box is keeping busy with entries for our Summer in the Bay photo competition - but there are only four days left to enter!

Hawke’s Bay Today, Canon NZ and Harvey Norman Hastings are teaming up to give amateur photographers the chance to win great prizes supplied by Canon NZ and Harvey Norman Hastings.

We’re looking for a stunning picture that showcases the best of our sizzling Hawke’s Bay summer. We want to see a well-composed, interesting and memorable photograph with a “wow” factor. So scrub down your boogie board, slap on some sunscreen, get off the sofa and head outside to capture the best shot of your Bayside summer.

Email your Summer in the Bay entry to competitions@hbtoday.co.nz with “Summer Photo Competition”’, your name and mobile phone number in the subject line, and we’ll publish selected entries on hbtoday.co.nz as well as in the newspaper. The competition is open to amateur photographers only, and your photo must have been taken in Hawke’s Bay.

It must not have been published anywhere else and not be enhanced digitally. Entries close 5pm, January 31. Check out some of these entries.

Jesse Harrison sent in this shot of whānau hoping for the best on a long line. Photo / Supplied





Happy down at Westshore enjoying the sunshine. Photo / Holly Martin





Pyper Horton took this shot of daughter Amelia enjoying her first summer in the Bay. Photo / Supplied





Richard Quirk nailed this shot of camping in Mahia. Photo / Supplied





Alyce Kelly captured Isla and the kids enjoying sizzling weather at Anderson Park. Photo / Supplied





Night camping at Waipatiki Beach. Photo / Jeremy Egerton







