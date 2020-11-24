Best of the Hawke's Bay business celebrated at awards

24112020hbbizz4.JPG Excellence in Innovation winners The Clean Crew
24112020hbbizz2 Excellence in Sustainability winners Zane and Kim from Good Vibes Fungi
24112020hbbizz3.JPG Napier Mayor Kirsten Wise and 2020 Leader of the Year and recently-retired Pan Pac chief executive Doug Ducker
24112020hbbizz7.JPG A time for celebration – part of the crew from Supreme Award winner Quality Roading Services (QRS).
It was a big night for one of Hawke's Bay's smallest towns as entrepreneurs and all gathered at the weekend for the annual Hawke's Bay Chamber of Commerce Business Awards in Hastings at the weekend. The major honour of Supreme champion went to Wairoa-based, council owned roading contractor QRS.