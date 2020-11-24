Best of the Hawke's Bay business celebrated at awards

A time for celebration - part of the crew from Supreme Award winner Quality Roading Services (QRS)

24112020hbbizz4.JPG Excellence in Innovation winners The Clean Crew

24112020hbbizz2 Excellence in Sustainability winners Zane and Kim from Good Vibes Fungi

24112020hbbizz3.JPG Napier Mayor Kirsten Wise and 2020 Leader of the Year and recently-retired Pan Pac chief executive Doug Ducker

It was a big night for one of Hawke's Bay's smallest towns as entrepreneurs and all gathered at the weekend for the annual Hawke's Bay Chamber of Commerce Business Awards in Hastings at the weekend. The major honour of Supreme champion went to Wairoa-based, council owned roading contractor QRS.

Wairoa Mayor Craig Little celebrates the QRS win, with Pan Pac sponsor's representative Tony Clifford, QRS chief executive Nigel Pollock and CHB District Council chief executive Monique Davison.

