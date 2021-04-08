Bernie Walsh Aluminium and Glass expanding services

Bernie Walsh outside his newly modernised premises.

Pic 2: BTG120421BW2 Caption: Nathan Walsh and Keagan Riddiford lift a new windscreen into a vehicle.

Pic 3: BTG120421BW3 Caption: Nathan and Keagan by the mobile van.

Advertorial

Owing to "phenomenal demand", Bernie Walsh Aluminium and Glass is expanding its operations in both divisions of its business.

Bernie says "he has never seen anything like it" and believes it's here to stay for a while.

Accordingly, he has taken on four more staff in the last two months to meet demand, several in the aluminium division to supply Summerset Retirement Villages and Jennian Homes Group Housing for which he is the agent as well as local builders. This brings the number of employees working in aluminium to 12.

He is investing heavily in technology with a new state-of-the-art computerised CNC machine which shapes and cuts aluminium with total precision arriving at the end of April to replace his existing one.

As technology increases Bernie says the demand for expertise is becoming more critical, especially in auto glass. With that in mind he has just employed fully qualified glazier Keagan Riddiford with five years' experience in all aspects of vehicle glazing.

He was in the top six finalists for Glazier of the Year at Smith and Smith in 2019 and as Bernie Walsh is their agent in Dannevirke, Bernie thought the investment would be appropriate.

As modern cars are fitted with all manner of sensors in the glass the requirement to fit and recalibrate the windows has meant that until now most models had to be sent to Palmerston North or Hawke's Bay for repairs.

He is investing in the latest up-spec tools to remove and install car windows and an ADAS De-Calibrating machine so with Keagan's expertise the work can be done in Dannevirke.

This will include dealing with other recalibrations such as wheels. Keagan is confident he can offer the best advice with a friendly, can-do attitude.

A new machine will also allow most chips to be replaced while you wait and Bernie is planning a mobile service to operate once a week for those who cannot bring their vehicles in.

Other flat glass and glazing requirements for houses and other situations can also be met, experienced apprentice Nathan Walsh, who is in his third year, ready to do all the glass repairs where required.

It will be 25 years in business when December comes around for Bernie and his team. He said the changes and growth have been staggering and he really believes his recently modernised premises suit the new world of business.

He said the growth is thanks to the loyal support of locals who will always come first when it comes to work required. "If it wasn't for them we wouldn't be here," he said.

Business hours Monday to Thursday 7am to 5pm and Fridays 7am to 4pm.

Phone 06 374 8027 or 0800 34778 to book appointments.