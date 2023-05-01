Beautiful Bay in May is back, get out and about to be in to win a prize. Photo / Supplied

Beautiful Bay in May is back, get out and about to be in to win a prize. Photo / Supplied

For the second year in a row, Biodiversity Hawke’s Bay has partnered with the National Aquarium of New Zealand (NANZ) to bring new activities, more prizes, and some awesome resources for schools as part of the Beautiful Bay in May initiative.

Beautiful Bay in May consists of 31 fun, easy and free activities for whānau and friends to do outside in nature, from exploring a park to meeting a tree and skimming stones over water.

All you have to do is connect with nature, participate in activities, and be in to win some epic prizes with Beautiful Bay in May.

National Aquarium of New Zealand general manager Rachel Haydon explained Hawke’s Bay has had a difficult few months, and spending some restorative time in nature can help with our mental and physical wellbeing.

“Meaningful time in nature has been evidenced to support our emotional health, meaning better moods, empathy, and reducing depression, stress, and anxiety.

“The Beautiful Bay in May activities have been designed to not only allow whānau and friends to have some fun together, but also to help strengthen our resilience and overall wellbeing — I feel I need a bit more of this at the moment,” Haydon said.

The National Aquarium of New Zealand in Napier has teamed up with Biodiversity Hawke’s Bay for Beautiful Bay in May. Photo / NZME

Biodiversity Hawke’s Bay community facilitator Dr Belinda Sleight hopes getting out and connecting with nature will also raise awareness about the ecosystems around us and the precious biodiversity within these environments.

“Loss of this biodiversity is a massive concern locally, nationally, and globally as it is vital to our survival, and the survival of our planet.”

“The more we engage with nature and appreciate how good we feel when we are connected with our natural environment, the more we will work to protect and enhance what we have that makes Hawke’s Bay such a special place,” Dr Sleight said.

Participants are encouraged to team up with whānau, work colleagues, friends, or classmates to vie for a number of prizes available, from a Gannet Safari Overland tour to Honeywraps and Meet the Bees with Arataki Honey.

This year as part of the Beautiful in May campaign, a resource pack has been introduced into schools throughout the region.

The resource packs include the 31 activities, but also a wealth of curriculum-linked resources to extend student learning and the chance to be involved in assessment tools.

Participating schools are being offered the opportunity to win a class excursion to the National Aquarium rocky shore with transport included.

“By empowering our teachers with ideas that help them to strengthen their students’ relationship with nature, we’re aiming to strengthen our tamariki so they can build a better future for themselves,” the National Aquarium general manager said.

For more information and to download an activity sheet head to www.biodiversityhb.org or www.nationalaquarium.co.nz Hard copies of the activity sheets can be collected from Napier i-Site, and both Napier and Taradale libraries



