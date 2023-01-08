“Beachhead” - at Waimarama Beach. Photo / Christine De Punt

Keep those entries for our Summer in the Bay photo competition rolling in.

The Hawke’s Bay Today, Canon NZ and Harvey Norman Hastings are teaming up to give amateur photographers the chance to win great prizes supplied by Canon NZ and Harvey Norman Hastings.

We’re looking for a stunning picture that showcases the best of our sizzling Hawke’s Bay summer. We want to see a well-composed, interesting and memorable photograph with a ‘wow’ factor. So scrub down your boogie board, slap on some sunscreen, get off the sofa and head outside to capture the best shot of your Bayside summer.

Email your Summer in the Bay entry to competitions@hbtoday.co.nz with ‘Summer Photo Competition’, your name and mobile phone number in the subject line, and we’ll publish selected entries on hbtoday.co.nz as well as in the newspaper. The competition is open to amateur photographers only, and your photo must have been taken in Hawke’s Bay.

It must not have been published anywhere else and not be enhanced digitally. Entries close 5pm, January 31. Check out some of these entries.

Pamela Bradley entered this photo of her grandson Lex Jermyn, six, squashing into a bucket full of rain water to wash off the sand after boogie boarding at Ocean Beach over Christmas.

Brothers enjoying the surf at Pourerere Beach. Photo / Danielle Wallace

Perfect views to end the day along Marine Parade. Photo / Janelle Reid