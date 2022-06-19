Pictured from left are James Macpherson, Gretchen Paape, Mike Bayley and Kerry Geange celebrating Bayleys' accomplishments at Mission Estate Winery. Photo Supplied

Hawke's Bay's Gretchen Paape has won the coveted Bayleys Eastern Realty Overall Top Agent of the Year award for the fourth year in a row.

The announcement was made by Eastern Realty Limited, which operates the Bayleys franchises in Hawke's Bay and Wairarapa, at its annual awards night on June 10.

The awards celebrated the top-performing individuals for the 2021/2022 financial year and were hosted at the Mission Estate Winery in Napier.

The event, MC'd by local legend David Todd, aka Toddy, saw all agents, management and support staff gather, to celebrate a night of excellence.

James MacPherson, Principal of Bayleys Eastern Realty, said the ''awards are an opportunity where the entire team can come together to celebrate and recognise success across all our divisions and all our offices".

Paape was also awarded Havelock North's Top Agent, the Top Auction Agent and top Residential Agent. The Top Agent for Rural was Tony Rasmussen while Kerry Geange took out the Top Agent for Commercial property sales.

The award for Top Agent for Napier was Caroline Meo, and for Wairarapa it went to Andrew Smith. Meo also won an award for the most settled deals, tied with Caleb Robinson.

Nate Skelton was awarded Rookie of the Year, recognising that throughout his first full year of real estate, he exhibited exceptional energy, a willingness to learn which led to consistently achieving success and an outstanding sales record in the real estate business.

Representing the Central Hawke's Bay team, Andy Hunter scooped the Top Agent for his office and The Bayleys Way Award. This special award recognised him for his determination to be the best, for always putting his clients and teammates first, and consistently offering an impeccable level of service.

The full list of award winners:

· First place Top Agent Overall: Gretchen Paape

· Second place Top Agent Overall: Tony Rasmussen

· Third place Top Agent Overall: Caleb Robinson

· Top of Rural Division: Tony Rasmussen

· Top of Residential Division: Gretchen Paape

· Top of Commercial Division: Kerry Geange

· The Bayleys Way: Andy Hunter

· Wairarapa Top Agent: Andrew Smith

· Central Hawke's Bay Top Agent: Andy Hunter

· Napier Top Agent: Caroline Meo

· Havelock North Top Agent: Gretchen Paape

· Top Auction Agent: Gretchen Paape

· Rookie of the Year: Nate Skelton

· First place winner – Most Settled Deals: Tie – Caroline Meo & Caleb Robinson

· Second place winner – Most Settled Deals: Gretchen Paape

· Third place winner – Most Settled Deals: Andrew Rochester

· Winning Pitch & Marketing Excellence: Andrew Smith & Lindsay Watts

· Business Growth Award: Tim Wynne-Lewis

· VMI Award: Tony Rasmussen

· Administrator of the Year: Tracy Arrowsmith & Jodie Woodfield

· Support Team of the Year: The Marketing Team – Becky McEwen & Katie Reisima

· The Bayleys Administration Rising Star: Kate McKenzie

· Auctioneer of the Year Award: George Yeoman