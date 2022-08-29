Napier Girls High School's Tiaki McArdle evades the opposition in a 5-1 win over Tauranga Girls College. Photo / Warren Buckland

Hastings school Lindisfarne College got the national secondary schools first elevens football tournament off to a great start with a hat-trick to forward player Ollie Davies in the school's first of two games on the opening day at Park Island, Napier.

Lindisfarne College's Ollie Davies completes a personal hat-trick of goals as his team beats Wellington school Rongotai College 3-0 in the football tournament at Park Island. Photo / Warren Buckland

Having been through a qualifying series reach the 32-team tournament for the first time, Lindisfarne opened the Monday session with a 3-0 win over Rongotai College, Wellington

The only other Hawke's Bay school in the tournament is Napier Boys' High School which opened with a 2-4 loss to Wellington College.

Corner time for Napier Girls High School player Lily Hasselman. Photo / Warren Buckland

They were also two Hawke's Bay hockey teams among the 32-team Federation Cup and Marie Fry Trophy national secondary schools tournament, based at the all-weather, artificial turfs at Park Island but with games being played on artificial turfs at Mitre 10 Regional Sports Park, Hastings.

Napier Girls' High School opened its tournament with a 5-1 win over Tauranga Girls' College, but Iona College, of Havelock North, was beaten 5-1 by Christchurch Girls' High School.

The tournaments are among the dozens of national, island, regional and local events in the nationwide schools tournament week, which includes an eight-team boys' schools under-15 rugby tournament will be start at Lindisfarne College, Hastings, on Wednesday, with each side playing four games, with the title decided in a match on Saturday between the winners of the two pools.