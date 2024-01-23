The Bay Motorcycles Tour de Beautiful CHB is a chance to check out the region’s scenic aspects, as well as fight for a podium finish. Photo / Paul Taylor

23 Jan, 2024

Last Sunday’s Bay Motorcycles Tour de Beautiful CHB attracted 97 cyclists, in perfect conditions that allowed for some fast times.

Cycling CHB thanks everyone who “participated, marshalled, cheered and drove courteously while the Tour de Beautiful race happened”.

The race attracted 97 cyclists, in perfect conditions that allowed for some fast times. Photo / Paul Taylor

Thanks also go to sponsors Bay Motorcycles Waipukurau, Brandt NZ Waipukurau, Johnson Electrical, Tailwind, Raiseys, Carters Waipukurau, Cycle Nation Havelock North, The Hub Hastings, PGG Wrightson Waipukurau, Mitre 10 Waipukurau, Vet Services HB, Latitude 40, Roaring 40s, Pedal Cartel, Ride2bseen, Grassroots Central and Birch Hill Canopy Glamping.

Done and dusted - cyclists in repose after tackling the Pōrangahau course at the Tour de Beautiful CHB.

Results and times

Overall: Toby Evans 2h 20m 59.6766s

Female: Madison Keightley 2h 31m 23.217s

Senior (20-39 years): Madison Keightley 2h 31m 23.212s

Veteran 1 (40-49): Rachel O’Connell 3h 00m 54.161s

Veteran 2 (50-59): Janice Hill 3h 00m 54.672s

Veteran 3 (60-69): Rebecca Owen 3h 02m 06.371s

Male: Toby Evans 2h 20m 59.6759s

Junior (14-19): Toby Evans 2h 20m 59.6759s

Masters (70-plus): Christopher Jarrett 2h 56m 33.866s

Senior (20-39): Ben Earnshaw 2h 21m 12.178s

Veteran 1 (40-49): Haedyn Borck 2h 29m 23.941s

Veteran 2 (50-59): Glenn Kirk 2h 29m 24.0916s

Veteran 3 (60-69): Darryl Strachan 2h 41m 08.9715s

Long course e-bike overall: Ashley York 2h 27m 18.222s

Medium course overall: Carney Milne 1h 23m 43.1525s

Female: Rachel Bartells 1h 29m 06.167s

Masters (70-plus): Cathie Trotter 2h 08m 15.061s

Senior (20-39): Zoe Whitfield 1h 34m 24.962s

Veteran 2 (50-59): Rachel Bartells 1h 29m 06.164s

Male: Carney Milne 1h 23m 43.1518s

Masters (70-plus): Chris Stableford 1h 23m 43.465s

Novice (8-13): Carney Milne 1h 23m 43.1518s

Senior (20-39): James Kan 1h 32m 47.872s

Veteran 2 (50-59): Brent Symes 1h 23m 43.204s

Veteran 3 (60-69): Dean Gough 1h 23m 43.385s

Medium course e-bike overall: Peter Cornish 1h 32m 47.874s

Female: Jennifer Stacey 1h 47m 15.893s