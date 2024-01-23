Last Sunday’s Bay Motorcycles Tour de Beautiful CHB attracted 97 cyclists, in perfect conditions that allowed for some fast times.
Cycling CHB thanks everyone who “participated, marshalled, cheered and drove courteously while the Tour de Beautiful race happened”.
Thanks also go to sponsors Bay Motorcycles Waipukurau, Brandt NZ Waipukurau, Johnson Electrical, Tailwind, Raiseys, Carters Waipukurau, Cycle Nation Havelock North, The Hub Hastings, PGG Wrightson Waipukurau, Mitre 10 Waipukurau, Vet Services HB, Latitude 40, Roaring 40s, Pedal Cartel, Ride2bseen, Grassroots Central and Birch Hill Canopy Glamping.
Results and times
Overall: Toby Evans 2h 20m 59.6766s
Female: Madison Keightley 2h 31m 23.217s
Senior (20-39 years): Madison Keightley 2h 31m 23.212s
Veteran 1 (40-49): Rachel O’Connell 3h 00m 54.161s
Veteran 2 (50-59): Janice Hill 3h 00m 54.672s
Veteran 3 (60-69): Rebecca Owen 3h 02m 06.371s
Male: Toby Evans 2h 20m 59.6759s
Junior (14-19): Toby Evans 2h 20m 59.6759s
Masters (70-plus): Christopher Jarrett 2h 56m 33.866s
Senior (20-39): Ben Earnshaw 2h 21m 12.178s
Veteran 1 (40-49): Haedyn Borck 2h 29m 23.941s
Veteran 2 (50-59): Glenn Kirk 2h 29m 24.0916s
Veteran 3 (60-69): Darryl Strachan 2h 41m 08.9715s
Long course e-bike overall: Ashley York 2h 27m 18.222s
Medium course overall: Carney Milne 1h 23m 43.1525s
Female: Rachel Bartells 1h 29m 06.167s
Masters (70-plus): Cathie Trotter 2h 08m 15.061s
Senior (20-39): Zoe Whitfield 1h 34m 24.962s
Veteran 2 (50-59): Rachel Bartells 1h 29m 06.164s
Male: Carney Milne 1h 23m 43.1518s
Masters (70-plus): Chris Stableford 1h 23m 43.465s
Novice (8-13): Carney Milne 1h 23m 43.1518s
Senior (20-39): James Kan 1h 32m 47.872s
Veteran 2 (50-59): Brent Symes 1h 23m 43.204s
Veteran 3 (60-69): Dean Gough 1h 23m 43.385s
Medium course e-bike overall: Peter Cornish 1h 32m 47.874s
Female: Jennifer Stacey 1h 47m 15.893s