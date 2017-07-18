In turn it provides the industry with trained and qualified employees who will help to fill continued labour shortages, which will then benefit the community.

Bostock New Zealand joined the programme last year and labour development and resource manager Vikki Garrett said it had been a great success.

"Corrections work alongside us and make sure they are putting the right people forward who show an interest in the industry and we have since made permanent appointments."

Ms Garrett said they fully supported the programme and with the prison right on the doorstep it was the least they could be doing to help integrate these people back into society.

Following the successful first year of the pilot programme Ms Upston now wants to expand the initiative into the Bay of Plenty.

Horticulture is New Zealand's fourth largest export industry, but there is a recognised shortage in permanent roles across the country especially around the East Coast, Bay of Plenty, Waikato, Northland, Manawatu, Nelson/Marlborough, and Central Otago.

The programme will attract more people who are trained and qualified to fill these roles so the industry can achieve its targeted value of $10 billion by the year 2020.

New Zealand Horticulture chief executive Mike Chapman said there had been plenty of success stories and the formalisation of the programme last year and the success of the pilot showed it had the ability to work across the country.

"I think it is an excellent initiative and we give it our full support," Mr Chapman said.

Three ex-offenders have found employment through this partnership in the horticulture industry to date and while the number of placements appeared small, Ms Upston said new individual employer partnership agreements had been signed with four other large horticulture employers keen to support the initiative.