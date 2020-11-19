Bay Espresso to open new café at Hawke's Bay Airport

Airport business development manager Dean Smith, left, and Bay Espresso owners Chris and Jonelle Jarvis are looking forward to the addition of Bay Espresso at the airport. Photo / Paul Taylor

Local coffee brand and café business Bay Espresso has been announced as the latest addition to the Hawke's Bay Airport upgrade.

Hawke's Bay Airport business development manager Dean Smith said it was important to have a local hospitality business be part of the redeveloped airport to add to the airport's desire to tell the story of the region, its culture and history.

"When you think of local coffee, you think of Bay Espresso, it's a brand that has played a big part in the development of the Hawke's Bay café scene."

It will be the region's fifth Bay Espresso café, whose owners Chris and Jonelle Jarvis say they are looking forward to adding their offering to visitors of the region and loyal customers.

"We want visitors to arrive at the terminal and go 'wow I'm in Hawke's Bay'," Jonelle said.

She said they have been wanting to have a café at the airport for a long time and with the airport being redeveloped and them having a few more years' experience, now is the best time.

The multimillion-dollar airport redevelopment and expansion of its terminal began in 2018.

"Our aim has always been to position our brand as something that appeals to a wider range of customer tastes and budgets.

The café will have the rustic look the brand is known for in their other cafes.

"The airport will be stunning and airport management are keen to ensure there is a character and a strong sense of what Hawke's Bay is famous for – it's food and variety of coffee, wine and beer.

The café will be open from early morning for coffees through to the evening for wine or beer.

Smith said the airport is also excited at the prospect of working with the Jarvises to showcase the region's wine, craft beer and produce.

It will be located in the heart of the new terminal and will open when the expansion is complete in April.