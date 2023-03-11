Barrier arm headaches in Hastings

A fault on rail crossing barrier arms is causing traffic problems in Hastings. Photo / Paul Taylor

A barrier-arm malfunction is causing traffic headaches in Hastings.

Multiple barrier arms are down across the city, despite the railway line being damaged in the cyclone and closed from Waipawa to the north.

At Eastbourne St, three good samaritans were at 10am raising them by hand in order to allow traffic to flow.

Some cars had been stuck at the crossing for at least 10 minutes, until members of the public helped raise the barriers by hand. Bystanders were offering to help take the load of the barrier arms on both sides.

Simon Granville was out directing traffic from all directions.

”I’ve lost my vocation, I’m now a traffic warden,” he told Hawke’s Bay Today.





