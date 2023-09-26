Pōrangahau Beach, by Bari Duncan.

“My art is everything to me,” Bari Duncan says.

“It’s who I am, a driving force. I have a life-time of hands-on experience to share. Living in New Zealand, I am lucky to be surrounded by beauty. A coastal town provides me with endless inspiration to create my favourite scenes of sea, water and reflection. Being an articulate passionate artist, I am a professional at what I do best ... [capturing] the world around me.

“There have been hundreds of paintings completed, lessons learned, trial and error, hours trying again until I get it right. I love that I can capture a moment in time and re-create or re-invent that moment whenever and however I wish. It adds an element of control over my life”.

After 17 years working with pastels and acrylics, Bari has discovered that under-painting with washes and lots of layers works very well with her style.

“I like texture where I can use it. My work is all done free-hand with no grids. I enjoy taking dark tones and working them through to light, adding more and more washes.”

“Keep going to lessons,” Bari advises. “There is no point in struggling alone if your art is a true passion. Learning from others will save you time and heartache. Try everything that’s available to you, all mediums, until you find the one that’s right for you. Never give up on a piece of work. Put it aside, sure, but always complete it. You will learn along the way.”

“Follow your heart, never give up. Believe in yourself, whether it be reaching goals or completing a beautiful piece of art. That’s the way life should be.”

Electra Gallery is open on Mondays, Thursdays and Fridays from 9.30am to 2.30pm, and on Saturdays 10am to 12.30pm.