“We start with relationships. If the child feels safe, then learning can happen.”
To begin with, it’s all about the basics.
Āwhi aims to give its juniors structure and routine.
It starts with toast and Milo in the morning, then it’s a chat about the day, morning mahi, maybe some sport, lunch, and then rangatahi are taken to the outdoors to burn off some energy.
“These are those fundamental building blocks of education that don’t even include formalised reading and writing,” said Welsby.
“We teach lessons that centre around being with each other, following an instruction, getting along with our peers.
“It’s really beautiful to see our successes because often, these are children living tough lives. For them, at a regular school, it’s easier to be angry than it is to describe what they are struggling with. And now, they’re at the park with a stick playing sword fights or kicking a soccer ball, being children.”
Currently, Awhi has an Alternative Education contract with the Ministry of Education for the senior programme (13 to 16-year-olds), many of whom then transition into vocational training or employment.
But the trust is 100% reliant on community funding to operate the junior programme. Grants from the likes of the Hawke’s Bay Foundation are essential.
“If that funding stopped, we’d be back to square one. And for some of these kids, that means sitting at home,” Welsby said.