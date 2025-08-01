Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

On The Up: Awhi Trust helps Hastings youth thrive outside mainstream education

Hawkes Bay Today
3 mins to read

Rangatahi from Awhi Charitable Trust take a lesson at the beach.

Rangatahi from Awhi Charitable Trust take a lesson at the beach.

A Hastings programme is picking up local rangatahi after they’ve fallen through the cracks of mainstream education.

Awhi Charitable Trust was set up in 2021 by friends Vicki Welsby and Ben Brodie, who have backgrounds in community education.

The pair identified a need for more options suited for rangatahi that

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save