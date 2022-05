Award-winning musician Miles Calder is coming to Napier.

Aotearoa Music Award nominee and alt-folk/indie songwriter Miles Calder joins fellow Wellington musician Chris Armour on an 11-date single release tour. The pair are stopping in at Paisley Stage on Friday night, June 3, doing a stripped-back acoustic duo to help promote their new single.

"We're very keen to get out and play to crowds after so many cancellations and Covid reschedules," Chris says.

Tickets are on sale via: https://www.milescalder.com/