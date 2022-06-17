Nici Wickes says food doesn't have to be expensive and the best thing you can do for yourself to help with costs is to learn to cook.

As I flicked through Nici Wickes' latest cookbook, two thoughts crossed my mind.

The first was "what down-to-earth realistic photos".

Yes, you can of course tell they have been taken by a professional photographer, but they don't look staged and the photos of Nici are so natural. Barefoot in the sand or fresh from a swim, with a huge smile on her face and not a lick of makeup in sight. Love it.

My second thought was "even I could cook that and that". The recipes in A Quiet Kitchen are so easy and full of flavour.

Nici will be in Hawke's Bay for a Winter F.A.W.C! event called A Quiet Kitchen with Nici Wickes, at Black Barn Vineyards on Saturday, June 25.

Over a relaxed morning tea (with recipes from her book) she will chat with Fiona Fraser (writer and formerly editor of NZ Woman's Weekly) about the emotional journey she took in writing A Quiet Kitchen.

Asked to describe her book, Nici said it's a storybook about mid-age and a slightly different way of living rural.

"It's about being okay with living solo, living a quiet life. It's also about not shying away from the days when joy eludes you. Life is full of lots of good and not so good.

"I learned a lot about myself during lockdown. I had no choice but to stay still. It taught me to be okay about being by myself. Now I can easily go a month without seeing anyone.

"Sure it's nice to see people but these days I'm not so restless, I can stay still and be in the moment."

It was while in lockdown that she began to plan her book using everyday ingredients and techniques that don't tend to go awry.

The book is an extension of her lockdown kitchen videos and her personal stories of life's joys and challenges.

"Because I'm always cooking my pantry was well stocked when we went into lockdown, so anything else I needed had to be available from the dairy which means it's not going to be fancy or expensive."

Nici Wickes latest book A Quiet Kitchen is full of simple tasty dishes.

Nici is well versed in making dishes that suit busy lifestyles.

"When I was doing the TV series World Kitchen, filming would be stop and start so I had to make sure my recipes would be okay with that and also still look and taste good if they had to be popped in the oven for a while."

She says food doesn't have to be expensive and the best thing you can do for yourself to help with costs is to learn to cook.

"It's much cheaper to make your own sauce than buy a bottle of pre-made. One of the best things about making our own pasta sauce, for instance, is that even though you might use a tin of tomatoes, some thyme and mixed herbs, every time you make it, it's going to taste a little different, but a bought jar is going to taste exactly the same each time."

She says fresh veges and herbs are your friends.

"Look around and always buy in season. At the moment potatoes, onions, carrots and parsnip are affordable. If you get sick of them buy canned tomatoes, and beans, frozen spinach and peas. If you can, have them on hand at all times.

"Lunches can sometimes be a problem for people. We seem to have forgotten the humble sandwich. Bread is cheap to make or buy. All you need is some coleslaw and then buy or cook a chicken.

"It might cost you $13 to buy one (a chicken) but it will last a family of four a meal and lunch if you cut the chicken portion back.

"Cutting down on protein will save you money. We do eat a lot of it. When I was growing up if we had chicken someone would have a drumstick and someone else would have a wing. Today plates are piled high with meat."

Nici is looking forward to her visit to Hawke's Bay and says she loves her daily dip in the ocean and intends to have a swim at Ahuriri. She also plans to go to Pipi Cafe. "I'm a long-time fan of Alexandra Tylee."

She will be looking for a yoga class and visiting the Hawke's Bay Farmers' Market.

■A Quiet Kitchen with Nici Wickes is on at Black Barn Vineyard from 10am to noon on Saturday, June 25.

Copies of the book will be available to purchase ahead of its July release.

To book tickets go to https://fawc-premier.eventfinda.co.nz/2022/f-a-w-c-quiet-kitchen-with-nici-wickes/havelock-north/tickets.