From left: Baden Donegal, Thomas (Tom) O’Brien, Angus Goodwin, Nicholas (Nic) Blom, Mitchell (Mitch) Galbraith and Lachlan (Lach) Galbraith of the band Ocean Alley. Photo / The Sauce

Australian alternative psychedelic rock band Ocean Alley is set to take the stage at L.A.B’s Tomoana Showgrounds concert in January 2023.

Ocean Alley sold out their New Zealand tour last year, and they are back for more, joining L.A.B for just one night in Hastings.

Known for their surf-rock sound, the boys - from the Northern Beaches, Australia - say they are pumped to be heading to Hawke’s Bay for the first time.

The band is consists of Baden Donegal on vocals and guitar, Angus Goodwin on lead guitar, Lach Galbraith on the keyboard and vocals, Mitch Galbraith on guitar, Nic Blom on bass and Tom O’Brien on drums.

The band’s guitarist, Mitch Galbraith, explained the closest Ocean Alley had come to Hawke’s bay had been when they played gigs in Gisborne and Tauranga.

Mitch and the rest of the band are looking forward to visiting Hawke’s Bay, saying, “We are stoked that it’s near the beach, and hopefully, there’s some nice weather so we can get a swim in.”

New Zealand is fast becoming one of Ocean Alley’s favourite countries to visit and play.

“We always love coming to New Zealand, so we are just stoked to be able to come and play some new songs for Hawke’s Bay,” Mitch said.

While the band is excited to play songs from their new album, Low Altitude Living, they will also play a mix of their popular older songs.

“I think we will play about half-and-half of new and old songs; we’ve definitely got a whole bunch of new songs from the latest record, and some of the old favourites as well.”

Mitch joked that the band might get chased off the stage if they don’t play Yellow Mellow.

Playing at the L.A.B concert is a good opportunity for all these bands to get together and kick off summer, Mitch explained.

“It’s just awesome, and we feel very special to be able to play with such popular bands like L.A.B and Katchafire.

“Some of which we have listened to and looked up to, so that’s pretty cool,” he said.

Before hitting the Tomoana Showgrounds stage, Ocean Alley will be performing in Christchurch at Live in the Park, and then at Soundsplash in Ragland.

“We’ll be well warmed up by then, don’t you worry - I’m sure the show will be great,” the guitarist joked.

Mitch is unsure what time of the night his band will be playing, but said, “It’s going to be super fun, and we are pumped to get back on stage over in NZ and will be up there jumping around; that’s for sure.”

For those who haven’t brought tickets or are still on the edge about attending the gig, Mitch had this to say: “I just feel like if you don’t know who we are, or maybe you haven’t listened to our music live and you have just heard it recorded and on the radio, we would say that we would love you to hear us live, so if you’re up for that, come on down.

“There is always that element of a live performance, and it’s nice to play to people in person. It’s awesome seeing the crowd vibing, and that makes us put on a great show.”



