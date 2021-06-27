Aunty's Garden: Stay positive and enjoy life

Bacon and egg crumble with Cass salad

When I turned 62 several years ago, I started to limp and experience pain in the hips area.

Every day was spent walking for 30 to 45 minutes when suddenly pain set in. At that time i was still doing tractor work and while getting on to the tractor I would feel excruciating pain.

I put up with that for two years before having them both replaced one year apart. Miracles happen! No more pain

Our earth at present is in a "pained state". So much unrest, homelessness, violence, lack of money, starvation, nature seemingly out of whack and so much more.

Yet as I look out my kitchen window and see the beautiful sunrise, my mihi for the day is thankfulness for being alive to enjoy working in Aunty's Garden nurturing what grows there, relishing in the beauty of these vegetables for every one of us to enjoy.

So readers, stay positive and enjoy what years we have left ahead of us. Live your lives to the fullest.

Bacon and Egg Crumble with Cass Salad

Bacon and egg Crumble:

· 2-3 kumara – medium

· 2-3 potato – medium

· 1 red onion

· 500g streaky bacon

· 9 eggs

Cass Salad:

· 1 cabbage – small

· Hand full of silverbeet

· Handful of spinach

· ½ sweet apple

· Salt and pepper

· 1 cup of grated cheese

Crumble:

· 2 cups of self-raising flour

· 100g butter

· Pinch of salt

Method:

Steam kumara and potato, put aside

Saute onions and bacon briefly

Slice potato and kumara layer into bottom of pie tray

Add bacon to the top, spread

Then the eggs

Mix flour, butter and salt - work with hands until nice and crumbly bits

Sprinkle on top of bacon and egg dish and bake until nice and browned

Finely cut the cabbage

Spinach and silverbeet together

Finley slice apple (with skin on)

Toss all into a bowl with cheese and season with salt and pepper

Dressing for salad:

1 cup of best foods mayonnaise

1 tbsp vege oil

2 tbsp pineapple juice