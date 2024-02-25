Aunty's Garden recipe this month is lasagne.

I’m very much in love with people ... he tangata, he tangata, he tangata.

I enjoyed the Opera Festival production of Romeo and Juliet at the recent Art Deco weekend as well as the concert on Friday night at the Sound Shell in Napier. It was simply amazing to see so many people decked out in costume and enjoying the activities of all that was happening.

The Kahungunu Waitangi Day family celebrations held at the Mitre 10 Sportspark brought an atmosphere of unity and love, moving forward together as one people and one nation.

The disasters of Cyclone Gabrielle one year ago were at the forefront, with celebrations remembering this tragic event taking place in the communities of all those affected.

Whatever is ahead of us is unpredictable and there are hardships all around, mostly out of our control, yet we must try to stay on a level path and enjoy what time we have left in this life.

If you have time to visit Aunty’s Garden, there is a great feeling of peace where you can sit and contemplate and just chill out. Although I have run out of lettuces and nurturing these delights to hurry up and mature as each variety of plant is planted, I watch the growth patterns and it amazes me how they are doing so splendidly. The fruit trees, plums, peaches, and apples are loaded and very sweet.

So whānau, kia kaha, kia kaha, kia kaha, and despite the hardships enjoy life to the fullest.





RECIPE — LASAGNE





500g Beef Mince

3-4 onions

½ jar of kamokamo pickle

2 bottles of pasta Sauce

1 bunch cavolo nero (kale) leaves

Salt and pepper

Oil

Lasagne sheets

2 cups grated cheese

White sauce: In a small saucepan, melt butter over medium heat. Whisk in flour, salt and pepper until smooth. Gradually whisk in milk. Bring to a boil; cook and stir until thickened, 1-2 minutes.





Method

In oil cook mince, add onion, then add the pasta sauce and kamokamo pickle. Season with salt and pepper and any other flavourings of your choice and set aside — this is your meat sauce. Blanch the kale leaves and set aside. Make white sauce and set aside.

In an oven dish smear the bottom with meat sauce to stop the lasagne squares from sliding around, add a layer of lasagne squares then layer the meat sauce, then leaves, then white sauce and repeat, ending with white sauce topped with cheese and slices of tomato.

Bake at 180C for 30-40 minutes.

BOOK LAUNCH

Ngāti Khungunu is pleased to announce the launching of Aunty Hanui Lawrence’s book, The Kūmara Vine, which has been dedicated to her 11 grandchildren, nine of whom will be at the garden when this great occasion takes place. Book launch, Saturday, March 9, 11am, at Aunty’s Garden, Waipatu, Hastings. Books will be available for sale on the day, please bring cash.