In less than a month Hastings will host its first Assembly Room Tunes daytime concert aimed at retirees.

The Assembly Room Tunes concert will be performed in its namesake the Assembly Room at Toitoi, Hawke’s Bay Arts & Events Centre.

The hope is to evoke memories in the same room that hosted many events in the past, such as school balls.

The $28 ticket will include morning tea and a show.

The first concert will be performed by David Selfe who came up with the idea after being involved with Morning Melodies in Auckland and saw a need for something similar in Hawke’s Bay.

Assembly Room Tunes organisers David Selfe (left) and Glen Pickering. Photo / Paul Taylor

He wanted an experience for retirees that was more exciting than just attending appointments and running errands during the day.

“It gives them a destination to go to, and then they do their food shopping.”

The line-up will include David Selfe himself, the Lindisfarne Symphonic Band, A Jazz Affair, the Hawke’s Bay Youth Orchestra, and the Lindisfarne Jazz Band.

He has had interest from eight rest homes who had jumped at the idea.

“The biggest grace in the community is the power that music can have to bring people together.”

The self-described “piano man” knows a thing or two about creating shows with his venue based in Norsewood called the Old Dairy Factory, which won best live music venue in 2019.

“It’s an opportunity to go somewhere, meet your friends for morning tea and get a show.”

Toitoi’s presenter services manager Glen Pickering said he is excited about the upcoming event and expects it to draw a crowd.

They hope to attract a large daytime audience by catering for older members of the community. Photo / Paul Taylor

He said they had been working to put together more events for “older adults” and Selfe’s idea was perfect.

“As a community facility, we want to make sure that the full spectrum of our community is represented and can come in here and experience things.”

He hoped the time slot during the day would encourage more people to get out and about and attend.

“They will come here, they can listen to some amazing music, have a cuppa tea and a scone and have a good time.”

Music is not the only daytime option on the cards at Toitoi as they hope to host dances and have a speaker series in the future.

Tickets for Assembly Room Tunes can be purchased at the Hastings iSite or through Event Finder.

