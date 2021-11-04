Arts Focus: Wahinetanga exhibition to touch your soul

Part of the Essence collection on exhibition at CAN.

There are times at CAN when a particular exhibition touches your soul.

We are privileged to be currently exhibiting the beautiful work of Emara Betsy Whaanga as part of Wahinetanga in the mezzanine level gallery until Thursday, November 11.

Wahinetanga is a series of works that honours the essence of women. Women of indigenous origin and women of heroine status. Women who carry our indigenous heir and women who have derived from Hineahuone, a feminine energy of godly and earthly essence, formed from the sacred clay of Papatūānuku at Kurawaka.

Emara's current mahi has been brewing within the kōpū of Papatūānuku mai rānō, birthed from the soulful energies and experiences that Emara has connected with throughout the seasons of her life's cycle.

Emara was born in Wellington to a Māori father of Rongomaiwahine and Ngāti Porou descent and a Pākehā mother of Scottish and English descent.

She takes pride in her sense of identity and belonging, with much of her work depicting her cultural connection, expressing soulful vibrations that swirl within the depth of her being.

Her ideas are sourced from the whakapapa of her world where she is able to embody suggestive, symbolic Māori art through spaces of conscious and subconscious experiences. The results are just beautiful so treat yourself to a visit before this exhibition finishes.

If you're speedy you will also catch the last few days of Duologue in the Small Gallery, a collaborative exhibition by local art teachers and artists Sandra Howlett and Ashton Jamieson. The work defines a 'conversation between two artists' and is full of absolute gems that are available to purchase.

Following their exhibition in the Small Gallery, and starting on Friday, November 12 you will discover the work of the teachers' talented level 1 students at Sacred Heart College, presented as folio boards. The boards represent the best of their work from 2021 and are used as evidence for assessment.

Come and see what our future artists and designers have been up to, on display until Thursday, November 18.

Coming up very soon, from Friday, November 19 CAN is proud to be hosting the 2021 Hawke's Bay Art Review.

The Hawke's Bay Art Review is a selected exhibition showcasing art excellence in Hawke's Bay, revived as a biennial competition by Creative Arts Napier in 2017.

Earlier this year submissions were invited from local emerging and established artists in painting and drawing, printmaking, sculpture, photography, multi-media, design, textiles and ceramics from artists throughout New Zealand, who have close connections to Hawke's Bay.

All the galleries at Creative Arts Napier will be dedicated to displaying 61 selected works, from a total of 174 entries.

CAN is delighted that Tyson Campbell kindly agreed to be the guest selector for the 2021 Hawke's Bay Art Review.

At the gala opening on Friday, November 19, our guest selector and curator will award the Gordon Harris/Team Coldicutt Premier Award of $2000 plus six highly commended awards of $200 each.

The gala opening is a private event and entry is strictly limited. This is due to the social distancing restrictions and the numbers CAN is able to accommodate. All selected artists have been allocated two complimentary tickets.

However, the exhibition can be viewed in its entirety from Saturday, November 20 and Tyson will be presenting a selector's talk at 11am. All are welcome to this event and entry is free.

Have you heard of Let's Get Sticky? This is a series of wonderful ink and resin workshops initiated by local respected artist Rae West, and we are lucky to be hosting three of them in November at CAN.

Deep dive into your inner creative and get hands-on with the delightful realms of resin, gold leaf and inks. You will create two round artworks, both 38cm wide. There are no rules and you will surprise yourself with the finished results.

The workshops are about two hours long, with a 'show and tell' and refreshments when completed. Beginner artists are welcome. To book a place check the Let's Get Sticky website: letsgetsticky.co.nz.

Artists and craftisans, it's time to book your spot for the CAN Christmas Makers Market, choosing from either a wall space and/or table to display your handcrafted wares from Friday, December 10 for four weeks over the holiday period.

The space hire fee is affordable and includes full marketing of the event and a grand opening preview event to entice Christmas shoppers to fill their stockings with NZ made, quality pieces. Locally made art is not stuck in containers on the ocean, it's right here at CAN. Contact us and show us what you create today, call Michelle 06 835 9448 or email bookings@thecan.co.nz.

We look forward to welcoming you to CAN, 16 Byron St, on your next visit. Ask us about the benefits of becoming a Friend of CAN, and don't forget we are open seven days per week from Monday to Saturday, 10am-4pm and Sunday, 10am-2pm.