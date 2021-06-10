ARTS FOCUS on print

Sue Weston tutored a popular one day class in textile monoprinting.

Creative Arts Napier is one of those places that just grows on you. There is always something happening, new artworks to admire, fun events, and creative workshops to take part in. Don't be shy to come and find out what CAN is all about, we are easy to find in Napier and there is parking just in front of the building.

CAN has recently taken the initiative to launch a new series of creative classes at Keirunga Creative Hub, too. We thought we would spread the love and branch out into the world of Havelock North, to offer our unique classes to the wider community. All classes, both at CAN and Keirunga feature on the CAN website www.thecan.co.nz and on Eventfinda.

Recently printmaker Sue Weston tutored a popular one-day class in textile monoprinting at CAN. Sue loves pattern and printing and has a life-long relationship with fabric, including patch working and other sewing projects. The participants all had an absolute ball and went home with a nice wad of joyful printed fabric to use for multiple sewing projects. This class will be repeated at Keirunga Gardens Creative Hub on Saturday, July 3, so hop on to Eventfinda now and book your ticket to be part of this experience.

In this workshop you will explore mono-printing on to cotton or calico fabric using textile inks. Sue will share her knowledge and experimental techniques to carefully guide you through the process of creating one-off pattern prints onto squares of fabric. These can then be used to create cushion covers, bags, face masks, patchwork quilts or any small sewing project that you have in mind.

Sue will have examples of her projects made with printed fabrics, from simple patchwork throws to cushions and a glasses case. She will also bring some small patchwork art quilts to inspire you. Once you have learned this technique, it's easy to set up and carry on at home. No special or expensive equipment is required. This workshop will appeal to those who like to experiment and enjoy the sometimes unpredictable results of printing.

The process is also fine for older children, who are often very confident with this kind of process. We recommend 11 years and above, with an adult companion.

Another class that may tempt you at Keirunga Creative Hub is the Term 3 Introduction to Linocut evening class of eight weeks, on a Thursday evening 6.30pm – 8.30pm starting on Thursday, July 29. Tutor Cate Godwin has recently taught this course at CAN with amazing results, and is keen to continue sharing her skills with beginners to this wonderful medium. Find out more on the CAN website www.thecan.co.nz.

Talking of printmaking, this is the time of year when our regional printmakers, Hawke's Bay Inkers, emerge from their studios to come together in a group show at CAN. This year, they are celebrating five years of the community group with "East Side Story 5".

Everyone is warmly invited to come along to the opening of the exhibition on Friday, June 25 at 5-7pm, enjoy light refreshments and meet the artists. There will be a wide variety of printmaking techniques and subject matter to view, as every printmaker approaches their art process in a completely different way, resulting in an eclectic exhibition of over 40 framed works. As part of the exhibition, a sales table is always featured, laden with affordable, unframed original prints. This is always worth inspecting early on, and will offer an opportunity for you to add a cash and carry treasure to your art collection.

Also available to view from Friday, June 25 is "Reflexion – Ownership of the Self(ie)" featuring recent work by Sandra Howlett, in the Small Gallery.

Sandra's artworks are an investigation of mixed media – a sense of the "ready-made" intertwined with a painterly approach. The works sit between painting and a three-dimensional process. Through this she aims to explore the parameters around media use and its ability to move beyond conventional usage.

Her work explores the narrative of the physical, digital, and social landscape, the effect of human presence and the changing epoch. As humans we are fooled into believing more is better, that the gatherer in us has turned into a hoarder of non-disposable matter.

There is an order and chaos within all the works, a reflection of the disorder and harmony the world at hand at present – environmentally, digitally, and socially.

Sandra is currently the Head of Arts at Sacred Heart College Napier and has been teaching Visual Art in the secondary setting for 27 years. Last year she received a scholarship to attend EIT and finish her Bachelor of Creative Practice.

Later in July, pre-register to enjoy a completely new cultural experience at CAN. Join the Pakistan Association and Friends of Hawke's Bay in a free interactive music workshop of the traditional music and instruments of Pakistan. This event will take place at CAN on Saturday, July 31 at 10am and 11am. The instruments that will be showcased are called the Sitar, Tabla and Harmonium. This is a great opportunity for music students to experience these particular instruments and international music played by world class musicians.

At the same event, a skilled Muslim artist from the Pakistan and Friends Association of Hawke's Bay will deliver a workshop and exhibition of Islamic Calligraphy and abstract art in different mediums, on porcelain and glass, on the mezzanine level. You will work with acrylic paint on canvas and alcohol inks, exploring Islamic calligraphy combined with your own designs.

Please feel welcome to register for both or either of these workshops by contacting bookings@thecan.co.nz. There is no cost to take part in these workshops, thanks to the generous support of Napier Creative Communities Funding Scheme.

■ Lisa Feyen is the general manager for Creative Arts Napier (CAN), 16 Byron St. CAN is open seven days a week from Monday to Saturday, 10am-4pm and Sunday, 10am-2pm. Entry is by voluntary donation. Info: 835-9448, thecan.co.nz or Facebook.