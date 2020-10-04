A highly successful jobs and training open day was held by Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency in Dannevirke on Sunday attracted 300 people interested in helping build Te Ahu Turanga: Manawatū Tararua Highway.

It was an opportunity for job seekers to register their interest in the project and to learn more about it.

A second session was held in Ashhurst in the afternoon and this resulted in another 400 expressions of interest in jobs on the highway.

The day was a family affair with more than 1500 people, including family members, attending the two events.

Owner Interface Manager Lonnie Dalzell from Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said the event was a huge success.

"Our recruiters and managers really enjoyed meeting the local Tararua whānau at Dannevirke and we were blown away by the support shown for the project. There was sunshine, sausages and a load of great conversations."

He said the project was hugely important to the region as it would reconnect Manawatū, Tararua District, Hawke's Bay and northern Wairarapa, and restore a crucial link for communities, travellers and businesses across the North Island.

"It will also play a vital role in helping to stimulate the local economy, and create and support jobs.

"We have a 'locals-first' employment priority and expect that a large proportion of people employed on the project will be from within the region."

It was hoped that about 65 per cent of the workforce would be locals, equating to about 400 people.

The sessions will enable NZTA to learn the capabilities of local people and to match those with the roles it will have.

The new highway project will require workers with a wide range of skills, from labourers to carpenters, and supervisory roles to machine operators, creating a range of work and training opportunities.

Job seekers arrived armed with their CVs then filled out a form indicating the area of work they were interested in.

NZTA People and Culture Manager Mark Long said the turnout in Dannevirke was great.

"This is a local road for local people. The community spirit is very strong. To see so many people coming through the doors was amazing.

"The session started at 9am and by 9.05 we had 90 people through the door."

He said while a lot of people were from within Tararua there were also people from Central Hawke's Bay and Wellington.

"We even had some graduate engineers travel down from Hamilton to find out about the job."

Long said a lot of people were looking for something new, career-wise.

Jobseekers fill out forms at a jobs and training open day session held by Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency which is looking for new workers to help build Te Ahu Turanga: Manawatu Tararua Highway.

A young Pahiatua man said he had been in the same job for four years but was attending the open day as he was wanting a change and to learn something new.

NZTA is partnering with local providers so that training can be offered to those who want a career in construction, or to those who want to upskill within the sector.

Representatives from Goodman Contractors, Fulton Hogan, HEB Construction and Traffic Management were among those attending, along with training partners Central Region Skills Hub and the Ministry of Social Development.

Pania Te Huki, who lives in Dannevirke, works for Traffic Management and was part of the team showcasing the company's role.

She has been working for the company for 18 months and enjoys her job.

"There's a bit of heavy work involved, but it's outdoors and I love it. I've worked most of my life indoors but this was meant to be."

NZTA plans to hold more open days and will also hold procurement open days for businesses that want to contract to provide services to the project .

Dalzell said the team would work through the expressions of interest and contacting those with current relatable skills to interview for roles as they are available.

"We'll also be working closely with our training partners, Central Region Skills Hub and MSD, so that every person who took the time to come along has the right information for ongoing skills development."