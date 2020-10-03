Thousands gathered on the streets of Hastings to participate and watch this year's Blossom Parade.

Run by Arts Inc. Heretaunga with support from Hastings District Council, the event celebrates the start of spring and attracts large crowds every year.

The 2020 festival and parade was 'Flower Power – New Growth' themed.

The event, which was originally due to be held on September 12, was postponed due to Covid-19 gathering restrictions.

Hawke's Bay Today photographer Ian Cooper was there to capture it all.

Audrey and Joe Vinten in costume at the parade on Saturday. Photo / Ian Cooper

David and June Varius and Jojie Pablo enjoying the sunshine on Saturday. Photo / Ian Cooper

Two parade participants standing tall in Hastings. Photo / Ian Cooper

The streets of Hastings were packed to watch the Flower Power - New Growth-themed parade. Photo / Ian Cooper