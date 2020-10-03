Thousands gathered on the streets of Hastings to participate and watch this year's Blossom Parade.
Run by Arts Inc. Heretaunga with support from Hastings District Council, the event celebrates the start of spring and attracts large crowds every year.
The 2020 festival and parade was 'Flower Power – New Growth' themed.
The event, which was originally due to be held on September 12, was postponed due to Covid-19 gathering restrictions.
Advertisement
Hawke's Bay Today photographer Ian Cooper was there to capture it all.