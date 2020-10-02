Tennis in Hawke's Bay gears up for another festival weekend of tennis on October 10 and 11.

Tennis clubs in Napier, Hastings and Central Hawke's Bay open their doors to the community to showcase what is on offer for players of all ages and abilities.

The clubs have some wonderful events, competitions, live bands and many other activities designed to create a tennis festival feel that is fun for all ages, says Tennis Eastern development officer Sean Davies.

"Tennis in the region is growing and participation in the sport was up by a healthy 20 per cent last season and shows no signs of slowing down."

Advertisement

Sean says the Love Tennis Campaign has a very positive effect of attracting new players to the game, with Havelock North signing up 250 new members at the last weekend. As a result, they won the national honours with Tennis New Zealand.

"There are some wonderful Tennis New Zealand national products on offer to players of all ages and abilities. If you are an adult that has not picked up a racquet or have always wanted to learn, then Tennis Xpress is a product that is designed for you. If you want a fun, new way to exercise, then Cardio Tennis is a great energetic option for you."

For young children aged 3-plus, all clubs are running Hot Shots which is a well-structured progressive coaching programme for children. With modified nets and equipment this programme makes it fun and enjoyable to learn the game and progress at a pace that suits the individual.

■ For more details on the love tennis weekend and which clubs are taking part, please visit the Tennis Eastern website – www.sporty.co.nz/tenniseastern and click on the Love Tennis Button