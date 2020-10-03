Visitor are expected to be welcomed back to the Cape Kidnappers back by the end of the month, with risk management work on schedule.

The Department of Conservation (DoC) and Hastings District Council (HDC) announced that visitor risk management work at Cape Kidnappers/Te Kauae-a-Māui is on course to be completed by Labour Weekend.

The walking track up from Clifton Beach to the gannet colony has been closed for more than a year and a half after a huge landslip seriously injured two Korean tourists.

A Quantitative Risk Assessment report found that the landslide and rock fall hazard presented by the cliffs above the beach is "significant, unpredictable, and potentially fatal".

Key risk management work was identified along the 7km beach that needed to be completed before reopening.

DoC Hawke's Bay operations manager Jenny Nelson-Smith said the risks associated with travelling along the beach are "higher than many people expect from a typical beach".

"It's important people can make informed decisions about whether or not they're willing to face that risk," she said.

Updated hazard and risk warnings at both ends of the beach are due to be installed.

Nelson-Smith said the geology of Cape Kidnappers means landslides cannot be stopped or even precisely predicted, with a safe escape unlikely if a large landslide occurred.

"The risks from the natural hazards cannot be mitigated, but we can provide people information about those hazards," she said.

"The updated signs will have clear and specific information about this, and how people can reduce their exposure to risk if they do choose to undertake the walk."

Hastings mayor Sandra Hazlehurst said she looked forward to welcoming visitors back to the DoC section of the walking route over the long weekend.

"We appreciate the public's patience as we've worked to get this right for people wanting to visit this part of our coastline," she said.

However, neither DoC nor HDC will actively promote the walk along the beach.

DoC is also in communication with community representatives regarding the facilities at the end of the beach, as the existing toilets are in need of replacement.

Planning is under way to determine the sustainable placement of facilities, but access to the track is not dependant on these upgrades.

A further announcement regarding the track will be made prior to Labour Weekend.