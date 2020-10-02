Ever stopped to wonder why you're using a particular new word or phrase?

Or maybe you're sitting in the back of some strange person's Toyota, they're driving you to some strange person's house where you're staying the night in their guest bedroom. How did that happen?

The sharing economy. Disruption. The future of work. Hustle.

Such words and terms have snuck into the language over the past decade.

They have come about due to new companies such as Uber, Lyft and Airbnb, along with hundreds of others, that have been termed "tech" companies as a way to make them seem more exciting and massage away the less appealing side of their businesses.



READ MORE:

• Canny View: The new face of wealth and legacy

• Canny View: A second-wave wobble

• Canny View: It's near impossible to be right twice - Nick Stewart

• Canny View: Why investors are feeling good right now

It's the language that matters in this case, argues Sam Hartnett, in a new working paper titled Words Matter: How Tech Media Helped Write Gig Companies into Existence.

Hartnett, a former tech journalist, tracked how these businesses were reported on by media, the words used and the way the stories were often framed. The media helped legitimise them before they could be categorised or regulated.

The problem starts with "tech" media, where reporters usually write about the experience of using an app, instead of writing about what a company is actually doing.

Advertisement

It hides the fact there's very little new technology in play, so journalists are often the first to come up with new jargon to make it seem like these businesses are new. As Harnett says, "there's not much of a tech story if you approach Uber like a cab company or DoorDash as a food delivery service".

There are five story types each "tech" company will usually have written about them.

Firstly by the tech media, then the wider media catch on and do the same. Essentially, it's a progression as the company grows and becomes more well known. All the stories are generally free of criticism and are great public relations because they increase the positive exposure of the company.

The introductory review: This one poses a problem; the journalist moans they can never find a taxi. Luckily, there just happens to be a new tech solution. The journalist tries it out and by the end they are raving about how Uber will change the world.

The First-Person Experience: A journalist will sign up for the app. They drive for Uber or Lyft or rent out a room in their house on Airbnb, then write about their experience. It's all about how exciting and interesting the process is. Not much of a deep dive into the details or feasibility, especially for the average driver.

The Outlier Worker Profile: These stories focus on the fun a user can have, the money they can make or a celebrity doing the job. In the case of the driving apps, it was drivers modifying their cars to make them more exciting for the rider than the average taxi. There would be a person's story about how they quit their job to source work from an app full time and were living their dreams. Of course, the earnings were not confirmed, and it was based on the person's say so.

The Techno-Utopian Think Piece: Here a columnist from a well-known newspaper discovers the tech company's app. They wrongheadedly start making outlandish predictions about how it will change the world for the better through the "sharing economy". The column is pieced together with quotes from the company's CEO. And we're all told how amazing it is that we'll be contracting ourselves out on these apps.

Nick Stewart

The Founder Interview: Here a journalist puts together a puff-piece interview on the founder of the company, looking at where and how it originated. The journalist is generally smitten with their subject and focuses on how "cool" and exciting they and their company seem.

Advertisement

Soon all this positive and fluffy media makes its way to easily influenced academics. The result is conflicted studies in favour of the companies. Next, gullible politicians who don't want to be behind a trend start parroting language like "innovate", "disrupt" and "sharing economy".

This leads to "tech" companies being viewed in a different light by regulators who allowed them to flourish before addressing their operations. Instead of being regulated on the same playing field as similar businesses, like taxis or hotels, new regulations are carved out for them.

The lack of any real rigour when reporting on these companies means it serves as a way to grow their business and quickly legitimise it. They grow their revenue and userbase to a large enough extent to do an IPO and land on our public markets. The founders become billionaires and the average investor is holding the bag. Uber is a good example. Its share price remains below its listing price and business excitement has died off.

That's the bad part, but Harnett's report is useful for better understanding how the media works. You can see the same story types across the media in different areas, including the financial media.

• Nick Stewart is an Authorised Financial Adviser and CEO at Stewart Group, a Hawke's Bay-based CEFEX certified financial planning and advisory firm. Stewart Group provides personal fiduciary services, wealth management, risk insurance & KiwiSaver solutions.

The article is prepared in association with Mancell Financial Group, Australia. The information provided, or any opinions expressed in this article, are of a general nature only and should not be construed or relied on as a recommendation to invest in a financial product or class of financial products. You should seek financial advice specific to your circumstances from an Authorised Financial Adviser before making any financial decisions. A disclosure statement can be obtained free of charge by calling 0800 878 961 or visit our website, www.stewartgroup.co.nz