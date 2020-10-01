Memories of a bygone era will doubtless be exchanged when at least half of the original upper and lower fifth forms of Dannevirke High School in 1960 meet in the Dannevirke Services and Citizen's Club Friday, October 30.

They may even go on into Saturday, October 31 depending upon the stamina of the class members.

The reunion was the idea of David Strawbridge and with support from his classmates Keith Crosse, Jocelyn Mackay and Bill Gundersen it is becoming a reality, Covid-19 willing, on the last two days of October, principally Friday, October 30.

Over 60 former class members have registered already after the committee had carried out an exhaustive search but there are still at least 20 unaccounted for.

Advertisement

A booklet compiled by Keith Crosse will be given free and will be a fascinating and amusing memento.

That takes care of the organised part of the reunion, class members free to return home or dine at the DSC Club on Friday evening or elsewhere.

If they stay over there are possible visits to the high school 9.30am-11am, New Zealand Natural Clothing, Tararua Wind Farm, Akitio Beach, Waihi Falls, Gallery of History, Boyden's Vintage Museum and Mangatainoka Tui Brewery and other sites of the visitor's own choice and organisation.