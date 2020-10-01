AB1V4858.JPG One person has died in a motorcycle crash on the Hawke's Bay Expressway, Napier, on Friday morning. Photo / Paul Taylor

One person has died in a motorcycle crash on the Hawke's Bay Expressway, Napier.

Emergency services were called to the two-vehicle crash between Watchman and Main North Rds about 7.32am on Friday.

A police spokeswoman confirmed there had been one fatality.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said the crash involved a motorcycle.

A police spokeswoman said part of the road was closed and diversions will be in place.

"Any motorists wanting to travel north of Napier are recommended to take Poraiti Road and then Glengarry Road," she said.

The Watchman Rd and Meeanee Quay roundabout was closed for northbound traffic.

Police are now allowing light traffic through the roundabout, this traffic will be diverted through the airport.

Napier City Council said State Highway 2, at the Watchman Rd roundabout, will be temporarily closed while resurfacing works take place following the crash.

Diversions are likely for several hours.

