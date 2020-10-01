Jan Fredricksen from Pahiatua was awarded the Ultra Long Service medal recently to recognise her 57 years' service to St John.

Jan Fredricksen receives congratulations from Rex Wheeler, Knight Order of St John.

The award was presented by Rex Wheeler, Knight Order of St John, during a dedication ceremony for the new health shuttle on August 23.

Jan joined St John as a cadet in 1954 at Carterton, where she did all her training. She attended competitions throughout the district, winning a few of them and travelling as far as Whanganui and Wellington.

She carried out her duty at sports events and at the Carterton A & P Show. She married in 1963 then moved to Pahiatua in 1966, transferring from Carterton to Pahiatua St John.

It was here Jan became part of the Adult Nursing Division. She later taught the Cadet Division in Pahiatua, going from acting manager to manager. In 1995 she switched to the Penguin Division, amassing more than 30 years teaching the Youth Divisions - a long time.

"I enjoyed it, we had a lot of changes, putting a lot of cadets through to get their Grand Prior award - which requires 12 badges to complete," said Jan. It takes about 5-6 years to achieve and has to be completed by the age of 21.

"Two of my children managed to achieve their Grand Prior award. My eldest daughter is now a first aid officer through her work in Auckland. My son David is a paramedic in Pahiatua. He's gone on to turn it into a career and also enjoys it.

"I taught all my own children and grandchildren, they've all got a good grounding.

"Methods have changed over the years and uniforms have changed. I did voluntary work at the old Pahiatua Hosital, which qualified me for a badge. We had a different uniform for that as we were working in a hospital.

"In St John you have to do so many hours each year to be 'efficient'. The award system is based on the number of hours carried out.

"A stand-out memory for me was my investiture as a Serving Sister in 1993, we had to go to Napier to receive that. Its now called a Member of St John. My medal was presented by Sir Randall Elliott (Knight of St John). It was quite an honour," she said.

More than 12 years ago Jan switched to the Health Shuttle Service of St John and is still serving on it. "I really enjoy it - I'm 77 years old now. Its amazing the number of people that use the health shuttle, its very well used. I think I will miss it when I retire.

"Its not just the people who run it, its the interaction with the different people that you meet. We meet all sorts from all walks of life. They all have different stories - some sad, some very good.

"Being able to help these people - you're engaged with the community. Anyone wanting to join St John can get in touch with Neil Greenwood, co-ordinator for the health shuttle in Pahiatua, phone 027 655 5639. We always welcome new members.

"The next big thing will be the new building for St John and the Ambulance station.

"I've enjoyed my time in St John, I like being around people and the interaction between everybody," she said.