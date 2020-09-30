

Two Lotto players from Hawke's Bay have won $36,000 in Lotto Second Division.

Napier and Hastings were both represented in Wednesday night's draw with each player taking home $35,924.

The winning Second Division tickets were sold at the following stores- Tamatea Pak n' Save, Napier and New World Hastings.

The last time someone bought a winning Lotto ticket from Tamatea Pak n' Save was on August 8 when the player won $142,000.

Advertisement

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above winning stores should write their name on the back and check their ticket at any Lotto NZ outlet, online at mylotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ App.