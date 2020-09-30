The new Dannevirke bowls season got under way in fine conditions on Saturday, September 26 when mayor Tracey Collis first spoke to the assembled bowlers in the club house and then rolled the first bowl.

Mayor Collis congratulated the club on such a well-prepared facility and wished it all the best for the new season.

She said sports like bowls are all the more important since the Covid lockdown which caused people to reassess what was important in life, particularly the opportunity to relax and enjoy life.

A group of bowlers past and present were in the cosy clubrooms for the new season.

She then rolled up and the eight teams began to play on the green which is in great order.

New president Grant Mainwaring said the club has a huge focus this year to attract new players and everyone is invited to come along on Tuesdays and Saturdays from 1pm at the bowling club at 19 Waterloo St.

Publicity officer Ray Yanko says age is no barrier and club members will take you in hand to teach the basics of how to bowl which is really not that difficult. Bowls will be provided and the only stipulation is to wear flat soled shoes to protect the greens.

If you would like a private introduction to the game please phone Ray on 021 494 504 or Mike on 374 8717.