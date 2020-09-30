Dannevirke Junior Football has put away its nets for the summer after a very successful season despite the lockdown.
On the stunning Saturday morning of September 19, the top Dannevirke teams in seven-a-side and nine-a-side played each other and at the end of each game the teams were presented with participation and winners certificates.
Three players from each grade gained a medal and certificate as Best Defender, Best Support Player and Golden Boot (for the most goals in the season).
The day ran really well just as the whole season had, with participation from Woodville and Pahiatua teams making it the only Tararua-wide junior sport competition.
With the latter winding up last week it was the turn of Dannevirke players and parents to celebrate a great season and organiser Louise Forsyth was delighted with the way it went.
A day and a season like this does not just happen with all the paperwork involving registrations, results, draws, uniforms, transport, coaching, sponsorship and even marking out the pitches made more challenging by inter-town competition.
Louise is stepping down from leading the team of volunteers after several years of co-ordinating the Dannevirke end of the competition and the community thanks her for all her time and commitment.
Anyone want to take her place?