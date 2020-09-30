Dannevirke Junior Football has put away its nets for the summer after a very successful season despite the lockdown.

On the stunning Saturday morning of September 19, the top Dannevirke teams in seven-a-side and nine-a-side played each other and at the end of each game the teams were presented with participation and winners certificates.

Three players from each grade gained a medal and certificate as Best Defender, Best Support Player and Golden Boot (for the most goals in the season).

Action in the seven-a-side final between KB Ford and Busy Bees won 2-1 by KB Ford.

The day ran really well just as the whole season had, with participation from Woodville and Pahiatua teams making it the only Tararua-wide junior sport competition.

Advertisement

With the latter winding up last week it was the turn of Dannevirke players and parents to celebrate a great season and organiser Louise Forsyth was delighted with the way it went.

A day and a season like this does not just happen with all the paperwork involving registrations, results, draws, uniforms, transport, coaching, sponsorship and even marking out the pitches made more challenging by inter-town competition.

Louise is stepping down from leading the team of volunteers after several years of co-ordinating the Dannevirke end of the competition and the community thanks her for all her time and commitment.

Anyone want to take her place?