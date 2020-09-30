Advertorial

"Clean it once. You can't afford to do it twice. Cleaning is a job where if you miss something it shows up straight away." So says Laurie Malcolmson of LA Cleaning.

It is spring and time to remove the grime of winter from windows, carpets and furniture suites. Laurie Malcolmson of LA Cleaning is ready to take the toil out of this demanding challenge.

Carpets, domestic and commercial, are always in need of cleaning especially after a busy week or school term. Laurie has a lot of school contracts in the holidays especially, to make them in top shape for the new term.

Lounge and dining suites take a pounding over winter and accumulate spills which in a lot of cases can be removed to return the lustre.

For those with vinyl and lino floors in homes, shops and offices his equipment removes the dullness and restores the shine effortlessly.

With real estate sales increasing dramatically in the past six months there has been increasing demand for services to give houses the last spring clean of carpets and windows ready for the new occupant.

Window cleaning, both domestic and commercial, along with carpet cleaning are LA Cleaning's main operations this spring.

Laurie uses specific cleaning methods which leave the windows shining and streak-free giving the impression the window has gone. He says clean windows improve the appearance of buildings especially for businesses and people wanting to sell their home.

He is happy to give a price estimate and you just have to call 06 374 9823 or 021 223 3480 to contact him or Gloria.