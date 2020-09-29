An upgrade of Queen Street East in Hastings is set to begin at the end of the month.

Between Karamu Rd and Warren St there will be new footpaths, feature lighting, paved crossing points and rata trees.

There will also be angle parking on the southern side to accommodate the anticipated increase in parking demand in the block due to the Tribune development.

Last Friday contractors removed the 10 melia trees from the block in preparation for the roadworks.

Advertisement

Council public spaces planning manager Rachel Stuart said the removal was part of a council resolution from December 2015 for the staged removal of all 210 melia trees in the city centre over a four-year period.

"This is in response to our community telling us about the adverse effects of these trees, dropping a lot debris, damaging the footpaths and causing tripping hazards."

The upgrades are part of the Hastings Alive streetscape upgrade which aims to enhance the city's streets and open spaces.

Hastings Mayor Sandra Hazlehurst said work done so far has had an impact on the look and feel of the city.

"With the East side of Hastings getting busier with all the wonderful hospitality outlets, this further enhancement will make it even more attractive for people to enjoy what's on offer.

"It is great to support the significant investment in this area by our business community by enhancing and beautifying these spaces."

The full upgrade is planned to be complete at the end of November this year.

Vehicles will still be able to use the road aside from a short time when the whole street is being re-sealed. Pedestrian access to all businesses will be maintained at all times.