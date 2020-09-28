

Napier Port was forced to close its container terminal and two depots amid safety concerns after high winds - with gusts forecast to possibly hit 120km/h in the region.

A port spokeswoman said both the Thames St depots and the container terminal had been closed on Tuesday "for the safety of its people and contractors".

"Gusts of 45 knots have hit the port and safety protocols require the port to close until conditions improve, meaning no machines are operating on site and no trucks will be allowed entry," she said.

When winds reach 38 knots, a warning is triggered, giving the port time to prepare to close if it reaches 45 knots.

MetService meteorologist Mmathatelo Makgabutlane said severe westerly gales were expected in exposed areas of the region, with gusts potentially reaching up to 120km/h.

A strong wind warning was put in place for areas of Hawke's Bay, south of Hastings, and the Tararua District until 6pm on Tuesday.

"Strong wind gusts could damage trees, powerlines and unsecured structures," MetService said.

"Driving may be hazardous, especially for high-sided vehicles and motorcycles."

A large macrocarpa tree was also damaged and subsequently removed in Anderson Park, Napier, due to the weather. Photo / Warren Buckland

A large macrocarpa tree was also damaged and later removed in Napier on Tuesday.

A Napier City Council spokeswoman said the large macrocarpa tree in Anderson Park, Napier, had been damaged due to the weather.

"Limbs have come off and it split as well, revealing some decay in the centre of the tree," she said.

A crane was sent to the park to remove the tree.

A Hastings District Council also closed Eskdale Park on Tuesday morning as a precautionary measure due to the gusts.

The Amazing Dinosaur Discovery tour, which has a large high-top marquee erected on Marine Parade, Napier, has been unaffected by the wind. Photo / Warren Buckland

Meanwhile, a spokeswoman for the Amazing Dinosaur Discovery tour, which has a large high-top marquee erected on Marine Parade, Napier, said the wind hadn't affected the show or their tents.

Makgabutlane said the biggest gust of wind in Hawke's Bay on Tuesday was in Takapau Plains.

"Wings reached 93km/h there about lunch-time. Napier's wind picked up throughout the day, with its biggest gust above 80km/h," she said.

Cape Kidnappers reached speeds of 80km/h, while Māhia (72km/h) and Wairoa (70km/h) were not far behind.

Wind speeds averaged 45km/h in Napier on Tuesday.

A Central Hawke's Bay District Council spokeswoman said there had been no weather-related issues in the district.

"The winds begin to die off overnight on Tuesday and into Wednesday," Makgabutlane said.

"While southwesterlies will still be present, they'll be significantly lighter than what they were on Tuesday."

Looking ahead, temperatures are set to rise over the coming days across Hawke's Bay.

A day-time high of 14C is expected in Napier on Wednesday, while Hastings will see highs of 13C – both will see a high of 16C on Thursday.

"Temperatures will increase throughout the week and into the weekend – reaching the mid-20s on Sunday," Makgabutlane added.